Belgian chocolate group Gudrun wins silver at leading trade fair ISM Cologne with cacaofruit bites

News provided by

Gudrun Group

29 Jan, 2024, 08:04 ET

COLOGNE, Germany, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gudrun, a leader in the development, production, packaging and marketing of real Belgian chocolates and truffles, has won the silver medal at ISM Cologne. ISM is one of the world's leading trade shows for the sweets and snacks industry. Gudrun claimed the prize with UPPA, an innovative and sustainable cacaofruit bite that is not only plant-based and delicious, but also comes in unique packaging made from agricultural waste.

Continue Reading
Gudrun’s Uppa – Upcycled Cacaofruit Bites
Gudrun’s Uppa – Upcycled Cacaofruit Bites

Gudrun's cacaofruit bite is a confection with a special filling: the master chocolatiers at the Lier-based company have upcycled the white pulp that surrounds the cocoa bean – which is usually discarded with the waste – and incorporated it into the filling. The result? A fruit bite with a fruity, tangy flavour that balances the intense 76% dark chocolate. And that flavour is one of the things that impressed the members of the independent and specialized jury at ISM Cologne. The jury – experts from industry, trade and science – presented awards to the three best innovations at the fair.

"This award is a tremendous recognition of Gudrun's pledge to do more for our planet and our future generations," said Sofie De Lathouwer, CEO of Gudrun. "Our UPPA cacaofruit bites are a delicious and sustainable confection. It is a tribute to the unwavering commitment of our employees, who work hard every day to ensure that Gudrun, together with its customers and partners, contributes to a greener world."

Unique flavour, less waste

One of the most exciting things about UPPA is that Gudrun is actually minimising waste with this product. Normally, only 30% of the cocoa fruit – the bean in the centre of the fruit – is used to make chocolate. The white pulp around the bean is perfectly edible, but is usually thrown away. Given that 14 million tonnes of cocoa beans are harvested worldwide each year, this means that 70% of the crop ends up in the waste stream.

By upcycling, Gudrun has ensured that the pulp of the fruit plays a valuable role in the UPPA filling. The sustainability aspect of the product is one of the reasons why the jury at ISM Cologne selected Gudrun's creation for the award. UPPA perfectly meets the expectations of the younger generations and other consumers concerned about the planet.

Full version via link

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2328641/Gudrun_Group.jpg

SOURCE Gudrun Group

Also from this source

Chocolate at its best: Gudrun launches revolutionary treat based on upcycling

Chocolate at its best: Gudrun launches revolutionary treat based on upcycling

Gudrun, a reference in the development, production, packaging, and commercialization of authentic Belgian chocolates and truffles, introduces a new...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.