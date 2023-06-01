Belgian hospitals choose Sectra's public cloud service for enterprise imaging--reduces IT burden and improves patient care

News provided by

Sectra

01 Jun, 2023, 02:57 ET

LINKÖPING, Sweden, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed a contract with two Belgian hospitals to provide them with its enterprise imaging solution as a cloud service, Sectra One Cloud. This will enable the hospitals, AZ Sint Jan and AZ Sint Lucas, to share resources and workload. In addition, the fully managed SaaS in the cloud will lead to cost advantages and reduce the hospitals' IT burden as Sectra takes full responsibility for the technology and operation of the system.

"We are excited to begin working together in a more uniform way, and Sectra's solution will open up that path for us by providing a unified imaging platform that is well integrated with our current IT systems," says Jurryt Laleeuwe, Head of ICT Applications at AZ Sint Lucas. 

"Moreover, the managed service and it being deployed in the cloud will give us more time to focus on the care of our patients," says Annelies Meyns, Head of ICT Applications at AZ Sint Jan.

The two hospitals, located in the city of Bruges, will utilize the Sectra One Cloud modules for radiology and breast imaging as well as the multimedia archive, Sectra VNA. The solution, operated in Microsoft Azure's public cloud, will be fully managed by Sectra.

The Sectra solution allows for scalability of the system as AZ Sint Jan's and AZ Sint Lucas' volumes grow and facilitates expansion into other specialties. In addition, it will also be integrated with the hospitals' surrounding IT systems. This includes integration with their current electronic medical records (EMR), providing the care team with a full patient overview.

The contract was signed in April 2023, and the hospitals will be the first two to use Sectra One Cloud in Belgium. 

"It makes me proud to see our solutions making it possible for hospitals to share resources and workload more easily and effectively with each other. I look forward to supporting these two hospitals' current and future needs and, by doing so, facilitating their important work," says Peter Osinga, Managing Director, Sectra Benelux and DACH.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About Sectra
Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2021/2022 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,949 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

For further information, please contact: 
Dr. Torbjörn Kronander,
CEO and President
Sectra  AB,
46 (0) 705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh,
Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions,
46 (0)708 23 56 10

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Sectra

Also from this source

Invitation to presentation of Sectra's year-end report 2022/2023

Sectra signs contract with new partner in Poland to offer enterprise imaging solutions to growing market

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.