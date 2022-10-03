BELGIAN WAFFLE RIDE REGISTRATION HAS OPENED!

First half of the Quadrupel Crown of Gravel Series Revealed

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monuments of Cycling (MoC), a premier cycling events producer best known for its iconic Monument of Gravel, the Belgian Waffle Ride (BWR), has announced its burgeoning BWR calendar for the first half of 2023 with a North American expansion into Canada, along with a new Arizona venue in Scottsdale, plus the new Quadrupel Crown of Gravel Series format. The Quadrupel Crown, comprised of all the BWRs, is the largest gravel series in the world, which will be contested in a points-based omnium format across all the 2023 BWRs, including the Canada and Arizona events being added to the first half of the series. Riders competing for the Quadrupel honors and prize purse will be able to take the points of their top four (Quad) races to vie for the win - each rider MUST race BWR CA to qualify. The series will recognize professional riders and age-groupers alike. Registration for these events will open on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 9 a.m. PST at www.BWR.Bike.

This year with inflation affecting everyone's wallets, including Monuments of Cycling, the BWR is announcing that it will NOT increase entry fees to reward loyal and new BWR competitors with pre-pandemic registration pricing. This is despite the rising costs of putting on world class events. The individual BWRs each have their own pricing and registration caps with these lower prices locked in for early registrants. Once those caps are reached, the pricing will go up.

Inaugural BWR AZ in Scottsdale, AZ on March 4 - 5, 2023

Created as an extremely challenging race in the spirit of the great European one-day Spring Classics, the BWR is known as the most unique cycling event in the country for its incredibly dynamic, multi-surface 'unroad' parcourses replete with single track, sand, rocks, gravel, water crossings, cyclocross features and even some asphalt.

The new BWR Arizona will be the kick-off to the 2023 Quadrupel Crown of Gravel Series and offer another unique way to experience the unroad dynamics only the BWR can offer. There will be three distances on offer, the longer Waffle event, with the half-as-long Wafer and even shorter Wanna rides being held March 5, 2023, in Scottsdale, AZ.

Registration for the back- half of 2023 events will open December 12, 2022.

ABOUT MONUMENTS OF CYCLING

Monuments of Cycling is committed to delivering the most unique cycling events in the country, offering experiences for the most elite athletes on the planet as well as those in awe of them, through the creation of world class races that engage riders in myriad and unexpected ways. Our mission is to inspire riders of all stripes to reach, grow and aspire to new levels of fulfillment and joy, finding unusual ways to test their physical and mental fortitude. To learn more, visit www.MonumentsofCycling.com.

