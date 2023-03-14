BELGIUM DATA CENTER MARKET INVESTMENTS TO REACH $2.8 BILLION IN 2028; THE WHOLESALE COLOCATION MARKET WILL GROW AT A CAGR OF 28.73% IN THE NEXT 6 YEARS- ARIZTON

CHICAGO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Belgium data center market will grow at a CAGR of 5.31% from 2022-2028.

TO KNOW MORE, DOWNLOAD THE FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3755

Belgium Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028

BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON "BELGIUM DATA CENTER MARKET"

12 - Tables

22 - Charts

104 – Pages

In Western Europe, the data center market in Belgium is one of the fastest-growing industries. Due to its central location between Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Paris, and London (FLAP), the nation benefits from favorable geographic conditions. Belgium is ranked sixth in the European Union for enterprise adoption of digital technologies for business operations, according to the Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI). A well-organized network of data centers across the nation enables companies to guarantee top performance and offer customers effective goods and services. The country's continuous investments by colocation and hyperscale operators are expected to double the power capacity of the Belgium data center market in the upcoming years.

BELGIUM DATA CENTER MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Scope Details MARKET SIZE (2028) USD 2.81 Billion MARKET SIZE (AREA) 438 thousand sq. Feet (2028) MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY) 95 MW (2028) CAGR INVESTMENT (2022-2028) 5.31 % HISTORIC YEAR 2021 BASE YEAR 2022 FORECAST YEAR 2023-2028

LOOKING FOR MORE INFORMATION? DOWNLOAD THE FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3755

MARKET INVESTMENTS

The Belgium data center market is expected to almost double its power capacity in the next five years due to data center expansions and new construction projects by colocation and cloud operators.

Brussels is the capital city and a prominent data center hub in Belgium. The city provides the maximum digital connectivity in the country. Brussels has 10 data centers covering a white floor area of more than 210 thousand square feet. Cloud providers and colocation data center operators such as Microsoft, Google, and LCL Data Centers are constructing data centers in the city.

New entrants such as EdgeConneX and KevlinX will contribute 34% of the upcoming power capacity. For instance, EdgeConneX is building a data center with a power capacity of 20 MW in Brussels.

CUSTOMIZATION AVAILABLE

If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3755

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Belgium colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in Belgium by colocation and enterprise operators.

by colocation and enterprise operators. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across the locations in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Belgium data center industry landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

data center industry landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Belgium

Facilities Covered (Existing): 25



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 04



Coverage: 11+ Locations



Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Belgium

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)



Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2022-2028)



Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Belgium market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

EXPLORE OUR LATEST BELGIUM DATA CENTER MARKET DATABASE NOW: https://datacenter.arizton.com/database-report/belgium-data-centers

THE REPORT INCLUDES THE INVESTMENT IN THE FOLLOWING AREAS:

IT Infrastructure

Servers



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Transfer Switches & Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Rack Cabinets



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers



Economizers & Evaporative Coolers



Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & commissioning Services



Engineering & Building Design



Fire Detection & Suppression Systems



Physical Security



DCIM

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III



Tier IV

Geography

Brussels



Other Cities

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT NOW: (CORPORATE EMAIL IDS ARE ON TOP PRIORITY): https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3755

MAJOR VENDORS

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

MiTAC Holdings

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Artelia

Lascent

Logi-tek

ISG

Mercury

M-J Wood Group Kft

Perseusz

PM Group

RKD

Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Alfa Laval

Carrier

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Daikin Applied

Eaton

ebm-papst

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec

STULZ

Trane

Vertiv

ZIEHL-ABEGG

Data Center Investors

AtlasEdge

Digital Realty

Datacenter United

Etix Everywhere

Google

LCL Datacenters

Microsoft

Proximus

New Entrants

KevlinX

EdgeConneX

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Belgium

Historical Market Scenario

25+ Unique Data Center Properties

Data Center IT Load Capacity

Data Center White Floor Area Space

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

Cities Covered

Brussels



Other Cities

List of Upcoming Data Center Projects

Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Belgium

Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for Belgium

Data Center Investments

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Belgium

Colocation Services Market in Belgium

Retail Vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

Retail and Wholesale Colocation

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Restraints

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation

IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Breakup of Construction Cost

General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Chapter 7 Geography Segmentation

Brussels

Other Cities

Chapter 8 Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Construction Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

New Entrants

Chapter 9 Appendix

Market Derivation

Quantitative Summary

CHECK OUT SOME OF THE TOP-SELLING RESEARCH REPORTS:

France Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027: The France data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.97% from 2022 to 2027 and reach USD 4.20 billion by 2027. The France data center market is growing at a CAGR of 2.97% during 2022-2027. The market is driven by government initiatives such as digitalization strategy, digital health, AI & big data & IoT adoption, subsea connectivity, cloud computing growth, and investments from local and global data center operators.

Netherlands Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027: The Netherlands data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.79% from 2022 to 2027. The digitalization across the Netherlands, driven by COVID-19, deployment of 5G services, the impact of the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact, and improved connectivity with other European countries, such as the UK, Belgium, Ireland, and others, makes the Netherlands data center market an attractive industry to investors.

Germany Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunity 2022-2027: The Germany data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.36% from 2022 to 2027 and reach $7.33 billion by 2027. The Government of Germany is making a continuous effort to improve the country's digital economy. By 2025, the German government wants to invest $3.09 billion in AI research and development. Cloud operators and colocation operators highly dominate the industry. Also, the Germany data center market is witnessing the entry of a new investor, Yondr, who plans to build a facility in the country.

UK Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026: The United Kingdom data center market was valued at USD 7.41 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.55 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.42% during 2022-2027. The UK data center market has the presence of cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, Alibaba, Tencent, IBM, and Oracle. For instance, in March 2022, AWS plans to invest around $2.4 billion in developing the data center in the country.

GET ACCESS TO LATEST INFORMATION ON DATA CENTERS ACROSS THE GLOBE – EXPLORE THE DATA CENTER DATABASES: https://datacenter.arizton.com/

ABOUT US:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

CONTACT US

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: [email protected]

Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us

Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog

Website: https://www.arizton.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2032503/Belgium_Data_Center_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg





SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence