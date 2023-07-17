Belgium's Embedded Finance Industry Poised for Robust Growth, Forecasted to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2029

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Belgium Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides comprehensive insights and data on the embedded finance industry in Belgium, highlighting its market size, key sectors, end-use industries, business models, distribution models, and more.

According to the report, the embedded finance industry in Belgium is set to experience a staggering 44.9% annual growth rate, reaching an estimated value of $1,154.1 million in 2023. Over the forecast period from 2023 to 2029, the industry is expected to maintain a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.4%, resulting in projected revenues of $3,919.1 million by 2029.

The "Belgium Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook" offers an in-depth analysis of more than 50 segments within the embedded finance industry. It covers key areas such as lending, insurance, payment, wealth, and asset-based finance sectors. The report provides valuable insights into market opportunities, revenue trends, and market share analysis, empowering businesses and investors to make informed decisions.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

1. About this Report

2. Belgium Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast
2.1. Belgium Embedded Finance - Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
2.2. Belgium Embedded Finance Market Share Analysis by Key Sectors

3. Belgium Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End-Use Industry
3.1. Market Share Analysis by Key Sector
3.2. Retail - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
3.3. Logistics - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
3.4. Telecommunications - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
3.5. Manufacturing - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
3.6. Consumer Health - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
3.7. Other Segments - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

The report covers a wide range of sectors, including retail, logistics, telecommunications, manufacturing, consumer health, and other segments, providing detailed revenue trend analysis for each sector from 2020 to 2029.

Furthermore, the report delves into various business models, distribution models, and specific segments such as embedded insurance, embedded lending, embedded payment, embedded wealth management, and asset-based finance. It provides comprehensive revenue trend analysis and market share analysis for each segment, enabling businesses to identify investment opportunities and make strategic decisions.

The report offers invaluable insights and analysis across various sectors and segments, empowering businesses and investors to tap into the lucrative opportunities within the Belgian market."

