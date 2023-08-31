Belgium's Social Commerce Industry Poised for Strong Growth: Projected to Reach $2.02 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Belgium Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The social commerce industry in Belgium is poised for robust growth, with an anticipated annual increase of 16.5%, reaching a total value of US$0.97 billion in 2023.

The sector is projected to maintain steady growth, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.9% from 2023 to 2028. During this period, the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of social commerce in Belgium is forecasted to rise from US$0.97 billion in 2023 to a significant US$2.02 billion by 2028.

Market Overview:

An upcoming report presents an exhaustive and data-centric analysis of Belgium's social commerce industry, providing insights into market opportunities and associated risks. Featuring over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) at the national level, the report offers a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, size, forecasts, and market share statistics.

Key Market Segments Covered:

Belgium Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028

  • Clothing & Footwear
  • Beauty and Personal Care
  • Food & Grocery
  • Appliances and Electronics
  • Home Improvement
  • Travel
  • Hospitality

Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028

  • B2B
  • B2C
  • C2C

Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028

  • Mobile
  • Desktop

Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

  • Domestic
  • Cross Border

Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

  • Tier-1 Cities
  • Tier-2 Cities
  • Tier-3 Cities

Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028

  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Bank Transfer
  • Prepaid Card
  • Digital & Mobile Wallet
  • Other Digital Payment
  • Cash

Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

  • Video Commerce
  • Social Network-Led Commerce
  • Social Reselling
  • Group Buying
  • Product Review Platforms

Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022

  • By Age
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

Reasons to Invest:

  • In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Gain insights into market opportunities and trends, coupled with forecasts from 2019 to 2028.
  • Opportunity Identification by End-Use Sectors: Identify emerging opportunities across various sectors by understanding market dynamics within each segment.
  • Develop Targeted Strategies: Formulate strategies tailored to market segments, taking into account key trends, drivers, and risks.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/34obx8

