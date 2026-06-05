Belgravia Hartford Announces the Launch of Gravitio.ai, an AI-Powered Prediction Intelligence Platform

Gravitio combines AI agents, predictive analytics, human forecasting, and a free-to-play Challenge Arena where users can compete against AI, earn points, and build eligibility for future GRAV token conversion upon successful licensing and applicable regulatory approval.

NOW AVAILABLE ON iOS AND ANDROID: Gravitio is now available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, bringing its AI-powered prediction intelligence, free-to-play Challenge Arena, and points-based reward ecosystem to mobile users.

TORONTO, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. ("Belgravia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch and continued development of its fully owned operating subsidiary Gravitio.ai ("Gravitio"), an AI-powered prediction intelligence platform developed by Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. under the leadership of Ava Moshar, Board Director of Belgravia and Chief AI Officer of Gravitio.

What Gravitio Is

Gravitio is a prediction intelligence platform designed to help users understand, test, and improve forecasts across markets and real-world events. The platform uses specialized AI agents to analyze data signals from sources such as market activity, news, social media, sentiment indicators, and event-based information, then converts those signals into structured forecasts, confidence scores, and prediction challenges.

In practical terms, Gravitio is designed to make forecasting interactive. Instead of only reading market data or AI-generated insights, users can participate in free-to-play challenges, compare their judgment against AI agents, earn points for accurate and consistent forecasting activity, and build a visible performance record inside the platform.

How the Platform Works

Gravitio is built around a simple intelligence loop:

The platform monitors live signals across selected markets, news, sentiment sources, and event categories.

Specialized AI agents analyze those signals and generate probabilistic forecasts with confidence indicators.

Users enter free-to-play challenges and make their own predictions against AI-generated forecasts.

Real-world outcomes are measured, and both AI and user prediction performance can be benchmarked over time.

The resulting data can help improve agent performance, user rankings, leaderboards, and future prediction intelligence applications.

This approach is intended to move prediction from a passive analytics experience into an interactive performance ecosystem where AI analysis, human judgment, and outcome-based data work together.

Product Availability and Early Prediction Performance

Gravitio is now available to users through the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and web application:

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/gravitio/id6766692456

https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/gravitio/id6766692456 Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ai.gravitio.app

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ai.gravitio.app Web Application: https://app.gravitio.ai

Preliminary internal forecasting activity has demonstrated encouraging directional accuracy across selected prediction categories, supporting the platform's core thesis that AI signals and human forecasting can be combined into a measurable prediction-intelligence ecosystem.

The Company is continuing to develop Gravitio's AI prediction infrastructure, Challenge Arena, points economy, leaderboards, mobile experience, and planned GRAV token pathway.

Operating Structure

Belgravia has entered into an agreement with Advise Bay Inc. ("Advise Bay"), which serves as the operational company responsible for operating and managing Gravitio on behalf of Belgravia. Advise Bay is led by Bobby Moshar, its Chief Executive Officer, who also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Gravitio. Advise Bay is expected to support platform operations, user experience, commercial development, ecosystem coordination, and ongoing execution of the Gravitio roadmap, subject to Belgravia's ownership, strategic direction, and applicable regulatory requirements.

Strategic Extension of Belgravia's Digital Infrastructure Strategy

Gravitio represents a strategic extension of Belgravia's Bitcoin-focused treasury and digital infrastructure strategy. While Belgravia continues to view Bitcoin as a strategic treasury asset, Gravitio is designed to add an operating technology layer focused on AI prediction intelligence, user participation, proprietary data, and the planned GRAV token ecosystem.

Belgravia believes Gravitio represents a significant milestone in the Company's strategy to develop and commercialize innovative technology platforms that leverage artificial intelligence, data intelligence, and digital infrastructure to create long-term shareholder value.

Specialized AI Agents Across Markets and Events

Gravitio's agent-based architecture is designed to support multiple specialized AI agents focused on different prediction categories and signal types, including crypto, equities, sports, real estate, sentiment, news, and event intelligence.

Rather than relying on one generalized prediction engine, Gravitio is building a scalable ecosystem of AI agents that can analyze different markets, compare signals, generate forecasts, and improve through outcome-based feedback. Belgravia believes this structure provides a foundation for expansion across financial markets, real-world events, sports prediction communities, and future prediction categories.

Free-to-Play Challenge Arena: Compete Against AI Without Risking Capital

A major component of Gravitio's platform is its Challenge Arena, where users can compete against AI prediction agents in a free-to-play environment. Users can participate in prediction challenges without risking their own capital, test their judgment against AI-generated forecasts, and earn points when they outperform Gravitio's agents or demonstrate consistent prediction performance.

The Challenge Arena is designed to make prediction more accessible, engaging, and measurable. Users can compete freely, build a forecasting track record, and earn recognition based on accuracy, consistency, and contribution. Every prediction can contribute to a broader performance dataset that may support improved AI models, user scoring, rankings, and future intelligence products.

Points Economy and Future GRAV Token Eligibility

Gravitio's points system is designed to reward meaningful participation inside the ecosystem. Users may earn points by competing in challenges, outperforming AI agents, maintaining consistent prediction performance, participating in platform activities, and contributing useful forecasting behavior.

As Gravitio advances through its token registration and licensing pathway, accumulated points are intended to become eligible for conversion into GRAV tokens, subject to applicable legal and regulatory approvals.

This creates a long-term incentive structure where users can enter challenges for free, compete against AI, earn points based on performance, and build potential future participation in the GRAV token ecosystem.

Building a Proprietary Prediction Performance Data Layer

Every challenge, AI forecast, user prediction, and final outcome can become structured data that supports future benchmarking and intelligence development. This proprietary prediction performance data layer may allow Gravitio to measure agent performance, user forecasting ability, confidence levels, signal relevance, and outcome accuracy across different categories.

Over time, this data can support stronger AI models, deeper user engagement, improved rankings, and potential B2B intelligence applications. Belgravia believes this data layer is one of Gravitio's most important long-term strategic assets, as it may allow the platform to evolve beyond a consumer prediction application into a scalable intelligence ecosystem.

A New Model for AI, Prediction, and Rewards

Gravitio is being developed for retail users, market participants, sports prediction communities, AI enthusiasts, data-driven forecasters, and future enterprise customers seeking prediction intelligence.

Gravitio intends to engage with users, partners, and investors globally, including across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, as it advances the platform's commercial and ecosystem development.

The platform's potential commercial model includes freemium challenges, premium analytics, an agent marketplace, signal APIs, sponsored tournaments, B2B intelligence tools, and potential future GRAV token utility.

By combining AI forecasting, human competition, structured outcome data, and a points-based reward economy, Gravitio is positioning itself as an ecosystem where intelligence becomes interactive, performance becomes measurable, and participation can be rewarded.

Gravitio Leadership Team

Executive Chairman: Mehdi Azodi

Chief Executive Officer: Bobby Moshar

President: Tim Kotzman

Chief AI Officer: Ava Moshar

Chief Technology Officer: Mehrdad Safarmohammadloo

Chief Financial Officer: R. Duncan MacPherson

Management Commentary

"Gravitio was developed around the belief that prediction should become interactive rather than passive," said Ava Moshar, Chief AI Officer of Gravitio.

"Artificial intelligence can analyze markets and events at unprecedented scale, but we believe the next evolution is creating a platform where users can directly challenge AI, measure their forecasting performance, and participate in building a valuable prediction intelligence ecosystem. Our vision is to create a platform where human intelligence and artificial intelligence continuously learn from one another while creating an engaging and rewarding user experience."

"We are also excited about exploring future licensing pathways in innovation-focused jurisdictions such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai, which continue to establish themselves as global centers for artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and digital asset innovation. Our objective is to build Gravitio responsibly while maintaining a strong commitment to regulatory compliance and long-term ecosystem growth."

Tim Kotzman, President of Gravitio, commented:

"Most people still think about artificial intelligence, prediction systems, Bitcoin, digital assets, and social networks as separate categories. Increasingly, I believe they are converging into a new intelligence economy where data, forecasting, incentives, and capital interact in entirely new ways. What attracted me to Gravitio was its ambition to build at that intersection. By combining AI agents, human intelligence, measurable performance, and ecosystem participation, Gravitio has the potential to become far more than a prediction platform. I believe it has the opportunity to evolve into a significant intelligence network supporting the next generation of markets and decision making."

Mehdi Azodi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc., added:

"We are extremely proud of what Ava Moshar and the Gravitio team have built. Gravitio represents an important evolution in Belgravia's strategy to incubate and develop innovative technology businesses from within the Company. The combination of artificial intelligence, prediction intelligence, user engagement, and a points-based reward economy creates a compelling platform with significant global potential."

"Belgravia's Bitcoin strategy gives the Company a differentiated foundation in the digital asset ecosystem. With Gravitio, we are expanding that strategy from treasury exposure into technology development, AI-driven prediction intelligence, and user engagement."

"Gravitio was developed to be more than a prediction application. We believe it has the potential to become a scalable intelligence ecosystem that leverages data, AI agents, human forecasting, and proprietary prediction performance analytics. We look forward to supporting the continued growth of the platform as it advances commercially and internationally."

About Gravitio

Gravitio is an AI-powered prediction intelligence platform developed by Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. and operated and managed by Advise Bay Inc. on behalf of Belgravia. The platform is designed to analyze markets, events, and real-world outcomes through specialized AI agents, real-time signal intelligence, machine learning-based prediction infrastructure, user challenges, performance scoring, and a points-based reward economy.

Gravitio's mission is to turn prediction into an interactive intelligence layer where users can compete with AI, build measurable forecasting performance, and participate in a growing ecosystem of agents, data, challenges, and rewards.

For more information, visit https://gravitio.ai/.

About Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc.

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is an investment issuer listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange and OTCQB, focused on the technology and finance sectors of the Bitcoin ecosystem. The Company's focus, as set out in its 2018 Investment Policy, includes cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, media, and digital streaming opportunities.

Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. Belgravia and its investments are considered high-risk holdings and may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.

Through the development of Gravitio, Belgravia is expanding its Bitcoin-focused strategy beyond treasury exposure by building an operating technology platform designed to create long-term shareholder value through AI prediction intelligence, proprietary data, user engagement, and digital infrastructure.

For more legal disclaimer and information, please visit www.belgraviahartford.com or www.gravitio.ai.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Belgravia, Gravitio, the Company's technology development strategy, AI prediction infrastructure, Challenge Arena, points economy, GRAV token registration, licensing and approval processes, product rollout, commercial opportunities, Bitcoin treasury strategy, international expansion, operating arrangements, and future ecosystem development.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, regulatory requirements, technical dependencies, product validation, market conditions, commercial execution risk, digital asset market volatility, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially.

Gravitio's prediction outputs are probabilistic and are not guaranteed. Any references to internal forecasting activity or directional accuracy are preliminary, unaudited, category-specific, based on internal methodology, and subject to change as more data becomes available. Nothing in this press release should be interpreted as financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, betting, gambling, or a guarantee of profit, income, token value, prediction accuracy, or future monetary return.

Points do not represent cash, securities, tokens, or guaranteed value. Any future eligibility for GRAV token conversion remains subject to successful licensing, applicable regulatory approval, legal clearance, technical implementation, and product activation.

SOURCE Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc.