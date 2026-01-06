Belgravia Hartford Repays USD $1.5 Million Line of Credit via Bitcoin Standard Agreement; Updates Bitcoin Treasury holdings

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. (CSE: BLGV) (OTC: BLGVF) (FRA: ECA) ("Belgravia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has fully repaid its USD $1,500,000 line of credit owed to Round13 Digital Asset Fund L.P. ("Round13") in accordance with the parties Bitcoin Standard agreement and related loan agreement.

Under the loan agreement, Belgravia held 14.21448 Bitcoin and exercised its repayment option to return the Bitcoin held under the agreement to offset the outstanding loan balance. This debt repayment eliminates an overhang and exposure associated with the line of credit and further strengthens Belgravia's balance sheet. The interest associated will be calculated at the Bank of Canada prime rate as of June 4, 2025 with further updates to be provided on interest payment.

"Retiring the line of credit removes a meaningful overhang and represents another step in executing our Bitcoin treasury strategy," said Mehdi Azodi, CEO of Belgravia. "We believe the amended Debenture structure and any potential future equity and convertible debenture financings are better suited for Belgravia. This enables us the opportunity to fully wholly own the Bitcoin moving forward and eliminate any additional risks with the loan exposure and costs. The debt elimination and the recently announced LOI with DelphX are steps Belgravia is taking to further protect our Bitcoin from potential downside risks and market volatility."

Bitcoin Treasury Update

Following the repayment:

68.72854407 Bitcoin are now held by Belgravia

are now held by Belgravia 26.350911 Bitcoin are unencumbered and 100% owned by Belgravia

Convertible Debenture and Acceleration Provision

Belgravia also confirmed that the US$5,000,000 convertible debenture used to purchase 42.3776327 Bitcoin remains (the "Debenture"), and the Bitcoin purchased with the Debenture proceeds continues to be held by Belgravia. As announced on October 31, 2025, under the amended Debenture terms, if Belgravia's common shares trade at or above CAD $0.17 for 10 consecutive trading days, Belgravia may, within seven (7) days of reaching the trigger price, announce that the acceleration provision has been triggered. Upon such announcement, Round13 will have 30 days to convert the Debenture into common shares at CAD $0.125 per share. Any portion not converted within that 30-day window will revert to the original CAD $0.71 conversion price for the remainder of the term.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the "United States" or to "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is an investment issuer, listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange and OTCQB, focused on the tech and finance sectors of the Bitcoin ecosystem. The Company's focus, as set out in its 2018 Investment Policy, specifies cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, media and digital streaming opportunities. Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. Belgravia and its investments are considered high risk holdings, and it may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.

For more legal disclaimer and information, please visit: www.belgraviahartford.com

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the inability of the Company to utilize the anticipated proceeds of the Offering, the Company's ability to protect and enhance shareholder value and growth, the Company's ability to launch its Bitcoin focused technical tools, the dilution effects of the Offering and the Debenture, the long term success of the Company, Company meeting all conditions for a timely closing of the Debenture, including obtaining all required approvals, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in market trends, the completion, results and timing of research undertaken by the Company, risks associated with resource assets, the impact of general economic conditions, commodity prices, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory, environmental, and governmental approvals, and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc.