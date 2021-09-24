Believe Diapers, the new disruptor brand of eco-friendly disposable diapers is doubling down on its efforts for National Diaper Need Awareness Week

Believe Diapers, a socially responsible diaper brand, supports National Diaper Need Awareness Week. Tweet this

This philanthropic company has committed to donating over 1.2 million diapers to Good+Foundation since launching in February. The national nonprofit will use the diapers to help over 40,000 US families through this partnership.

ABOUT BELIEVE DIAPERS: The only ultra-soft, crazy-absorbent, hypoallergenic, chemical-free, eco-friendly premium diaper brand with a 1-for-1 charity model, Believe Diapers is changing the course of diaper need in America by donating one diaper to a U.S. family in need for every Believe Diaper purchased. Responsibly sourced and sustainably-made from the fastest growing plant on earth, bamboo. Our mission is to care for the planet and the people on it.

ABOUT GOOD+FOUNDATION: Good+Foundation is a leading national nonprofit that works to dismantle multi-generational poverty by pairing tangible goods with innovative services for low-income fathers, mothers and caregivers, creating an upward trajectory for the whole family. Good+ has offices and warehouses in New York City and Los Angeles and strategically distributes more than $7 million worth of goods each year across the country.

believediapers.com

