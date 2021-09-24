Believe Diapers, the new disruptor brand of eco-friendly disposable diapers is doubling down on its efforts for National Diaper Need Awareness Week

Sep 24, 2021, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet-loving Believe Diapers, the only socially responsible diaper brand with a 1-for-1 charitable program, is upping their commitment by donating 2 diapers for every 1 sold during National Diaper Need Awareness Week (Sept. 27 - Oct. 3).
Diaper need is at an all-time high. As other big diaper brands are raising prices on baby essentials by up to 10%, Believe Diapers will not increase their prices and is instead doubling their efforts to help families in need across America, many of whom are already struggling with the pandemic's economic woes.
This philanthropic company has committed to donating over 1.2 million diapers to Good+Foundation since launching in February. The national nonprofit will use the diapers to help over 40,000 US families through this partnership.
ABOUT BELIEVE DIAPERS: The only ultra-soft, crazy-absorbent, hypoallergenic, chemical-free, eco-friendly premium diaper brand with a 1-for-1 charity model, Believe Diapers is changing the course of diaper need in America by donating one diaper to a U.S. family in need for every Believe Diaper purchased. Responsibly sourced and sustainably-made from the fastest growing plant on earth, bamboo. Our mission is to care for the planet and the people on it.
ABOUT GOOD+FOUNDATION: Good+Foundation is a leading national nonprofit that works to dismantle multi-generational poverty by pairing tangible goods with innovative services for low-income fathers, mothers and caregivers, creating an upward trajectory for the whole family. Good+ has offices and warehouses in New York City and Los Angeles and strategically distributes more than $7 million worth of goods each year across the country.
