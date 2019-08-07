Believe In Tomorrow Children's Foundation Breaking Ground for Pediatric Respite Beach Facility on August 15th

OCEAN CITY, Md., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will be participating in the groundbreaking ceremony for a major new Believe In Tomorrow Children's Foundation pediatric housing facility, that will be located just steps from the Atlantic Ocean. When completed in late 2020, this new respite property will prioritize U.S. military families who have critically ill children, as well as children with short life expectancies. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on August the 15th at 10a.m. on 65th Street ocean side in Ocean City, Maryland.

(PRNewsfoto/Believe in Tomorrow Children's ) Rendering of new Beach Respite facility

The Believe In Tomorrow Children's Foundation developed the concept for pediatric respite housing in 1986 and is the world's leading provider of this unique service to critically ill children and their families. Respite Housing provides tranquil environments that offer families opportunities to heal during a child's medical treatment. The new Ocean City respite property has been designed by the Becker Morgan Group headquartered in Salisbury, Maryland. Known for their exceptional coastal architecture, Becker Morgan was tasked by Believe In Tomorrow to design an aesthetically unique building that would serve as a beacon of hope and comfort to the children and families who will stay there.

"I believe that the Becker Morgan Group has created the perfect architectural concept to meet the needs of Believe In Tomorrow and the children and families that we serve," said Brian Morrison, Believe In Tomorrow's founder and CEO. "One of the most exciting aspects of the design is the rooftop deck area, which will have views of both the ocean and the bay, and will accommodate up to 40 people," he added. The rooftop deck will contain built in seating and dining areas, an outdoor kitchen, and television, gaming and entertainment options. Surrounded by a glass railing system, the rooftop will also have infrared heating systems to extend the seasonal comfort of this outdoor space. The first and second floors of the building will contain three-bedroom apartments that will accommodate larger families and extended family, such as grandparents in the case of short life expectancies. "We are creating this respite to be a place where families can gather and be together during a child's medical crisis, said Morrison. "Our mission is to create environments that are conducive to healing the mind, body and spirit; and to create spaces and opportunities that make every stay a once in a lifetime experience that helps families to refresh, renew and rebuild their lives."

The new respite property will be adjacent to the Believe In Tomorrow Children's House By The Sea, which is a five-condominium building located on 66th Street in Ocean City. Believe In Tomorrow is in the process of mobilizing contributions for a wide array of building materials, skilled construction services and funding that is needed to complete this project. Anyone interested in joining this effort is encouraged to contact Believe In Tomorrow.

Believe In Tomorrow is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland and has provided over 900,000 overnight accommodations to critically ill children and their families through its pediatric respite and hospital housing programs. The Foundation believes that keeping families together during a child's medical crisis, and the gentle cadence of normal family life, has a powerful influence on the healing process. Established in 1982, Believe In Tomorrow created the first pediatric respite program in the United States in Ocean City, Maryland in 1986. The Foundation is a leading provider of support services to U.S. military families with critically ill children, and to families throughout the country being treated in major children's hospitals. The Believe In Tomorrow Children's House at Johns Hopkins recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary, and is the only family centered residential facility located on the grounds of the Johns Hopkins Hospital.

