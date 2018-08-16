Believe In Tomorrow Children’s House at Johns Hopkins Celebrates 25 Years of Service To Sick Children

"I believe that the Children's House is a living symbol of everything that is good in our community and the world that we live in," said Brian Morrison, founder and CEO of the Believe In Tomorrow Children's Foundation that built and manages the Children's House. "The many thousands of volunteers and donors who have made this effort possible are a blessing to the lives of the families who find comfort there, during what is often the most stressful time a family will ever experience," said Morrison.

The Children's House was made possible by the generous contributions of Stewart and Marlene Greenebaum, and more than 3,000 volunteers and 250 companies, who joined together in an extraordinary example of community support.

To prepare for the next 25 years of service, the Children's House has embarked on a major renovation that will replace many of the operating and mechanical systems of the house, such as the HVAC, roof and windows. The $500,000 renovation project will be completed this Fall.

On November 17, a 25th Anniversary Celebration Gala will take place at Martins West and will feature Dr. Benjamin Carson among the guest speakers. Over Dr. Carson's career at the Johns Hopkins Children's Center, the Believe In Tomorrow Children's House provided accommodations to hundreds of his surgical pediatric patients. Patients staying at the house encompass a broad range of medical specialties, from oncology to surgical and transplant patients.

For more information please visit www.believeintomorrow.org.

SOURCE Believe In Tomorrow Children’s Foundation

