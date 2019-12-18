Believe With Me Provides Christmas Gifts for 900 Children of Fallen Soldiers

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Believe With Me, a nonprofit dedicated to bringing hope and help to America's Families of Fallen Soldiers, will be busy preparing Christmas joy by sending boxes full of gifts to more than 900 Gold Star kids all across the country December 16-19. Founded in 2015, the organization has grown exponentially in just four years to have served more than 5,000 Gold Star Family members. What began as an act of kindness and a school project quickly became a full-time job for founder Lyette Reback. Lyette, a grateful American and patriot, came up with the idea of gifts for children of the fallen one holiday after she noticed a Facebook post by a military widow stating cash was tight this Christmas and she was looking for organizations that could help. A quick Google search showed that there were no organizations providing gifts and relief during the holidays for these families, so Lyette gathered her children and close friends and sprang into action.

"It came together quickly but not necessarily easily. I was expecting our 16th child that November, and we put the entire project together the week the baby was born. I had an army ready of helpers in my own family, but that quickly multiplied into hundreds of Americans eager to give back to our Gold Star community," says Lyette.

Since then, Believe With Me has not only provided Christmas gifts for children of the fallen, but also new homes for Gold Star parents, renovated homes, cars, back to school gifts and Valentine's Day gifts for the widows left behind. Incorporating as many students, veterans, and Gold Star families as possible to work together on each project, the Believe With Me team has come to realize that it is only by serving these families that the next generation of Americans can begin to fully appreciate the immense cost of their freedoms and opportunities.

This Christmas, Believe With Me will ask grateful Americans to sponsor a Gold Star family through our website, BelieveWithMe.com, and volunteers will shop for our Gold Star kids at a local Walmart and on Amazon. Wrapping/packaging can then begin. The entire project costs approximately $175,000, largely raised by grassroots efforts and media exposure. The public can get involved through donating at the website or sharing through social media. Each donation not only brings Christmas joy to our families of the fallen but also teaches our young volunteers how precious our liberties are. Believe With Me services all manner of military death, including Killed in Action, Killed in Training, PTSD Suicide and service-related illnesses. Contact Believe With Me at info@believewithme.com

Christopher Frison, son of Demetrius Frison, KIA 5.10.2011

Christopher Frison has received gifts each year from Grateful Americans through Believe With Me

Demetrius Frison, KIA 5.10.2011

Although Demetrius can't send his son Christmas gifts anymore since his death, Americans still let his son Christopher know that they have not forgotten the sacrifices of this American hero.

