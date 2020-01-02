belif To Expand Retail Footprint Across The US

belif's bomb moisturizers have sold over 6 million units worldwide and continue to grow in popularity globally. Starting in the New Year, belif will introduce their bestselling Aqua bomb and Moisturizing bomb, along with other powerfully hydrating skincare products both in-store and online at Ulta Beauty. The initial roll out will be targeting to reach almost 300 doors by the end of Q1 in 2020.

"Over the past 4 years, we have had great success with Sephora in brand storytelling and developing belif's positioning in the US. We are excited to continue growing distribution in 2020 and will focus on strategically expanding the business through a differentiated assortment to reach the critical mass with our partnership with Ulta Beauty, amongst others. Additionally, we will be investing more into marketing and advertising to raise our brand awareness", explains Anna Choi, belif Marketing Manager.

ABOUT BELIF COSMETICS

belif combines natural apothecary herbs with modern skincare science to provide the utmost care and efficacy for skin. Known as the undisputed authority in hydration, belif is best known worldwide for the Aqua bomb cream and Moisturizing bomb cream, and for its powerful and playful hydration imagery. Believe in our truth for your skin.

ABOUT LG HOUSEHOLD & HEALTH CARE

LG Household & Health Care (LG H&H) is the #1 consumer goods company in Korea, with leading positions in all major categories including cosmetics, personal care, home care and beverages. The company is listed on the Korea Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of USD $20 billion and full-year revenue of approximately USD $6 billion for 2018. In recent years, LG H&H has accelerated its expansion beyond Korea, with leading luxury cosmetics brands such as 'The history of Whoo', 'su:m' and 'belif', and is now one of the top global cosmetics companies in Asia.





SOURCE belif