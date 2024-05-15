Belize Becomes "Official Caribbean Tourism Partner of Atlanta United"

Belize Tourism Board Enters Exciting Partnership with Atlanta-based Major League Soccer Team

BELIZE CITY, Belize, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) proudly announces its official partnership with Atlanta United, one of Major League Soccer's most iconic clubs. The strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in promoting Belize as a premier travel destination and underscores the country's commitment to fostering meaningful connections with global communities.

As the "Official Caribbean Tourism Partner of Atlanta United," Belize is poised to showcase its breathtaking landscapes, vibrant culture and unparalleled hospitality to the passionate fanbase of Atlanta United and the broader Atlanta community. From special sweepstakes opportunities to integrating the brand into the team's home at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the partnership is one fans should look forward to.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Atlanta United in this exciting venture," said Hon. Anthony Mahler, Belize's Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations. "Atlanta holds an important direct flight market for us and this partnership represents a dynamic opportunity to spotlight Belize's diverse offerings to a vast audience, leveraging the shared values of community, adventure, and inclusivity. Not only will this collaboration boost awareness in Atlanta and within the Atlanta United community, but it will also enhance our visibility among fans that tune in to the games on TV and MLS Season Pass."

For Atlanta United, the collaboration opens doors to immersive experiences and unique promotional opportunities featuring Belize that will deepen engagement with players, staff, and fans alike.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with the Belize Tourism Board," said Atlanta United President and CEO Garth Lagerwey. "This partnership represents our commitment to connecting with our diverse fanbase while exploring new opportunities for collaboration and engagement."

The partnership covers the 2024-25 season and provides Belize with exposure via both digital and in-stadium elements, including signage, video, on-site activations, and more. In addition, Atlanta United will share the exciting partnership directly with their fans through email and various social media accounts. One of the biggest highlights of the partnership will be a "Grab Life" Sweepstakes offering Atlanta United fans the chance to win an all-inclusive trip for two to Belize. To ensure the announcement isn't missed, be sure to sign up for Atlanta United's Newsletter and follow both partners on social media: Belize Instagram, Atlanta United Instagram, Atlanta United Facebook.

As one of Central America's most biodiverse countries, Belize is home to the largest Barrier Reef in the Northern and Western Hemispheres, indigenous cultures, mystical Maya caves, pristine Caribbean waters, wondrous aquatic habitats, lush tropical jungles, wildlife reserves, and cascading flora and fauna. Belize is the only English-speaking country in the region where the U.S. dollar is widely accepted making it an ideal vacation destination where numerous adventures are waiting to be had. With Atlanta serving as a popular direct flight market to Belize, the partnership is expected to further amplify the country's visibility and attract a growing number of visitors eager to explore its wonders.

To learn more, visit travelbelize.org.

About Belize Tourism Board

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) is a statutory body within the Belize Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, and it is governed by a Board of Directors appointed by the Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation. The BTB works in conjunction with members of the private sector – including the Belize Hotel Association, Belize Tourism Industry Association and Belize National Tour Operators Association – and is dedicated to building tourism in the most economically and environmentally sustainable manner. As a part of its responsibilities, the BTB promotes Belize as a premier tourism destination to both in-country and international consumers. Among its outreach to the international travel market, the BTB markets the country's unique attractions to travelers, members of the travel trade industry and media outlets in key markets. The BTB is also dedicated to developing and implementing tourism programs that will help strengthen and grow the Belizean tourism industry; promote good destination stewardship; and instill high quality standards for accommodations and travel experiences. For more information on the BTB and its services, visit www.travelbelize.org.

About Atlanta United

Atlanta United joined Major League Soccer in 2017 and won the 2018 MLS Cup in just its second season, the earliest an expansion team has won the title since 1998. The club has set multiple league records including season tickets sales (36,000-plus), single-season average (53,002) and total home attendance (901,033). Owned by Arthur M. Blank, Atlanta United plays its home matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For more information about Atlanta United, including how to purchase season tickets, visit: www.atlutd.com, and follow @ATLUTD.

