Belize Film Commission Announces Launch of Belize International Film Market and Belize-Based Studio with Saba Industries

BELIZE CITY, Belize, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Belize Film Commission, along with the Global Commerce, Digital Entertainment and Media Division for the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and Saba Industries announced the launch of the Belize International Market: Film – TV – New Media – Animation at the recent Belize International Film Festival. The Market focuses on content development and acquisition, and training workshops for the Caribbean, Central and Latin America, Asia, as well as the State of Georgia and Hollywood. The Market seeks exhibitors, acquisition and development executives, agents, attorneys, directors, distributors, financiers, producers, writers, press and service providers in entertainment. To encourage filming in Belize, the Commission offers an opportunity to visit the country on a familiarization trip as well as to learn about Belize's rebates and funding availability.

"In addition to the launch of the Belize International Market, the Film Commission signed a Statement of Intention with Malini Saba of Saba Industries to fund and operate a fully-functioning film studio and production facility, breaking ground in 2020," said Nigel Miguel, Belize's Film Commissioner. "This complex will provide filmmakers opportunities to tap into Belize's low production cost allowing them to complete productions in-house. The goal is to have an integrated facility that won't require resources outside of Belize. The complex will be a historic leap for the film industry in Belize."

About Saba Industries

Saba Industries Group is a privately-held company founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Malini Saba. Ms. Saba has a passion for agricultural commodities, such as rice and natural resources. In addition to rice, Saba Industries Group operates palm oil, cashew and wheat businesses. The company also operates in the mining, ship breaking, entertainment and hospitality sectors. Saba Industries Group employs best business and sustainable business practices in South and Southeast Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East.

About the Belize Film Commission

The Belize Film Commission's (BFC) goal is to attract, encourage and support international film, television and still photo shoots to Belize. The BFC also provides capacity building workshops and competitions that develop and grow the national film, video and television industries as well as screen both local and international films year-round with its flagship annual event the Belize International Film Festival.

Contact:

Gagandeep Kaur

9560541500

230162@email4pr.com

SOURCE Saba Industries

Related Links

https://sabaindustriesgroup.com/

