Belize Tourism Board And Empire State Building "Nama-Slay" National Wellness Month In Iconic Partnership

Bringing their panache, colorful history and unparalleled hospitality to New York City, seven lucky participants received multi-night hotel stays in Belize at renowned properties, including Naia Resort & Spa, Victoria House Resort & Spa, Ramon's Village Resort, Table Rock Jungle Lodge, Belize Boutique Resort & Spa, the Placencia Resort and Ka'ana Boutique Resort. In addition to accommodations, in-country transportation was also supplied via Tropic Air and Belize Tourism Board for winning attendees.

"On behalf of Belize Tourism Board, a thriving destination of culture, diversity and wellness, we are honored to celebrate and recognize National Wellness Month with the Empire State Building," said Mr. Evan Tillett, Director of Tourism.

Designed to replicate the lush terrain of Belize, yogis also enjoyed custom backdrops of the country's healing landscape, tropical greenery, and authentic Caribbean music. Two Belizean instructors, Michelle Williams and Ryanna Schnarr, educated attendees on the history of yoga in Belize and ancient Maya practices that have influenced the cultural artform.

For more information on Belize, visit travelbelize.org.

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) is a statutory body within the Belize Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, and it is governed by a Board of Directors appointed by the Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation. The BTB works in conjunction with members of the private sector – including the Belize Hotel Association, Belize Tourism Industry Association and Belize National Tour Operators Association – and is dedicated to building tourism in the most economically and environmentally sustainable manner. As a part of its responsibilities, the BTB promotes Belize as a premier tourism destination to both in-country and international consumers. Among its outreach to the international travel market, the BTB markets the country's unique attractions to travelers, members of the travel trade industry and media outlets in key markets. The BTB is also dedicated to developing and implementing tourism programs that will help strengthen and grow the Belizean tourism industry; promote good destination stewardship; and instill high quality standards for accommodations and travel experiences. For more information on the BTB and its services, visit www.travelbelize.org.

