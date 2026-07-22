Belize's Manta Island Resort Celebrates Global Tripadvisor Honors With New Villas and Dive Package

Manta Island Resort celebrates Tripadvisor honors and new private island experiences on Belize's Glover's Reef Atoll. Post this

As travelers continue to seek smaller, more immersive destinations with direct access to nature, Manta Island Resort is positioned around marine exploration, personalized service, and the natural beauty of Glover's Reef Atoll.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because Manta Island Resort is locally owned and managed, reopened under its current ownership in 2021, and our team has helped shape the guest experience from the ground up." said Taryn Gongora, Marketing Manager at Manta Island Resort. "It reflects the genuine hospitality and personal connections our team creates with every guest who visits Glover's Reef Atoll."

Located on the southern tip of Glover's Reef Atoll, within the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Belize Barrier Reef Reserve System, Manta Island Resort offers an intimate island escape featuring eleven private oceanfront cabanas and four reef villas, including two two-bedroom villas and two three-bedroom villas, one with a plunge pool and one with a private pool. The resort pairs direct access to the atoll with a spa, fitness center, infinity pool, indoor and outdoor dining, and curated experiences ranging from fishing and birdwatching to snorkeling, dive certification, diving, and excursions to the Great Blue Hole.

All inclusive rates also include local Belize transfers between the Belize International Airport and the island on arrival and departure days, along with coordination of in-country travel logistics. Manta Island Resort is also available for full island buyouts, offering groups exclusive use of the island for a private, all inclusive Belize experience.

Building on the experience that earned this global recognition, Manta Island Resort has introduced two new offerings: the Signature Reef Collection and the Atoll Explorer All Inclusive Dive Package. Together, these experiences showcase a new level of private island hospitality while enjoying one of the Caribbean's most spectacular marine destinations.

Introducing the Signature Reef Collection: A New Standard for Private Island Living

Perched on the elbow of the island, the Signature Reef Collection offers one of Manta Island Resort's most elevated private island experiences on Glover's Reef Atoll.

Signature Reef Collection Highlights:

Three Bedroom Signature Reef Villa with Pool & Hot Tub

Designed for relaxed private island living, the villa features expansive indoor-outdoor spaces, a private pool terrace, and sweeping views across the reef, which unfolds in a mesmerizing palette of soft luminous blues, vibrant turquoise, and rare deep violet hues, creating a magical seascape.

Designed for relaxed private island living, the villa features expansive indoor-outdoor spaces, a private pool terrace, and sweeping views across the reef, which unfolds in a mesmerizing palette of soft luminous blues, vibrant turquoise, and rare deep violet hues, creating a magical seascape. One Bedroom Signature Reef Suite with Hot Tub

This upper-level private suite is designed for couples seeking a more secluded romantic escape. The suite creates an independent accommodation experience on Glover's Reef Atoll and can be paired with Manta Island Resort's Celebrity Vacation Package, for travelers seeking highly personalized service and added privacy.

Atoll Explorer: An Enhanced Experience for True Dive Enthusiasts

Available exclusively with the resort's Private Oceanfront Cabana accommodations, the Atoll Explorer All Inclusive Dive Package is ideal for avid divers seeking a deeper, more immersive exploration of Glover's Reef Atoll.

The package includes private oceanfront accommodations, round-trip local in-country transfers on scheduled arrival and departure days, daily meals and bar snacks, unlimited non-alcoholic beverages, daily housekeeping, resort fees, and use of kayaks, paddleboards, snorkel gear, and other island amenities. Dive-focused inclusions include guided two-tank Glover's Reef dives on full days and standard dive gear, including BCD, wetsuit, regulator, mask, and fins.

The package invites guests to experience the atoll from beneath the surface, exploring vibrant coral formations, diverse marine life, and some of the Caribbean's most remarkable dive sites while enjoying the comfort and personalized service of a private island retreat.

Experience Manta Island Resort

Located on Glover's Reef Atoll in Belize, Manta Island Resort is a locally owned and managed private island resort offering an all inclusive escape surrounded by beautiful vibrant coral reefs, world-class diving experiences, and extraordinary marine biodiversity. Recognized among the world's top-ranked resorts by Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards, the resort invites guests to experience personalized hospitality and the natural beauty of Belize's Glover's Reef Atoll.

To learn more about Manta Island Resort, the Signature Reef Collection, or the Atoll Explorer All Inclusive Dive Package, visit https://www.mantaislandresort.com/.

Manta Island Resort is part of a locally owned and managed collection of all inclusive resorts in Belize that also includes Coco Plum Island Resort, Belizean Dreams Resort and Laru Beya Resort. Together, the four properties offer distinct private island and beachfront experiences across some of Belize's most beautiful coastal destinations.

SOURCE Manta Island Resort