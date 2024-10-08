Belk Teams Up with Criteo to Connect Brands with Retailer's Loyal Customer Base

Partnership will provide customers with a personalized omni-channel experience ahead of the holiday shopping season

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo (Nasdaq: CRTO), the commerce media company, today announced a partnership with Belk Inc., a privately-owned U.S. department store based in Charlotte, N.C., to launch its retail media arm, the Belk Media Network. The partnership offers national brands across the apparel, accessories, beauty and home categories the opportunity to increase awareness and sales on Belk's owned-and-operated properties. The retailer will utilize sponsored products and onsite display, with plans to expand to additional formats in 2025.

Access to Criteo's technology and Belk's first-party data will allow brands and agencies to target a unique audience segment of high-earning, predominately women shoppers. In anticipation of another busy holiday shopping season where shoppers have less purchasing power, retail media offers a competitive advantage, allowing for advertisers to reach and activate high-intent consumers amidst a heightened demand for deals. Belk serves customers at nearly 300 stores and Belk Outlet locations spanning across 16 Southeastern states and boasts a strong digital presence.

"Belk is thrilled to be partnering with Criteo, an industry leader with extensive experience building retail media networks from the ground up, to help connect advertisers with our engaged and loyal customer base," said Neal Sheridan, Vice President of Belk Media Network. "Through this partnership and the launch of the Belk Media Network, our brand partners will be able to reach and engage with consumers at the digital point of purchase, increasing visibility and driving sales ahead of a very crowded holiday shopping season."

Belk Media Network launches as retail media continues to scale at a rapid pace. With the category expected to surpass $231 billion by 2030, Belk is the latest company to capitalize on the opportunity by joining Criteo's network of 225 global retailer and marketplace partners.

"We are excited to power the Belk Media Network and support how national brands optimize their omnichannel campaigns to drive measurable commerce outcomes," said Sherry Smith, Executive Managing Director for the Americas at Criteo. "Our technology will equip brands and agencies to maximize their investments across Belk's digital properties and identify opportunities for growth in the ever-evolving retail landscape."

Belk is harnessing Criteo's retailer monetization platform, Commerce Yield to optimize monetization opportunities and provide brands and agencies access to its inventory and data for display and sponsored product ad campaigns. Brands and agencies can also plan, activate, and report on campaigns in real-time and with closed-loop reporting via Criteo's demand-side platform, Commerce Max for a seamless experience that drives performance across the buyer journey.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry leading Commerce Media Platform connects thousands of marketers and media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk and Belk Outlet locations across 16 Southeastern states and digitally through belk.com and the Belk mobile app. For over 135 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most. For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/ .

To shop, find your local store at https://www.belk.com/stores/, visit belk.com or download the Belk app in Google Play or Apple Store.

