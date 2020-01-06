Belkin And Devialet Join Forces To Unveil A Hi-Fi Smart Speaker With Wireless Charging Capabilities At CES 2020

The SOUNDFORM™ ELITE speaker, developed in a partnership between Belkin and high-end audio brand Devialet, is sure to excite the technophile, and is just the beginning of a larger audio portfolio for Belkin, while still maintaining the brand's global leadership in fast wireless charging. Devialet brings best-in-class technologies and industry-leading expertise across acoustic architecture, loudspeakers and signal processing, over 160 patents, and a premium consumer brand.

"Belkin is excited about the potential that both the SOUNDFORM ELITE™ Hi-Fi Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger and the partnership with Devialet unlock for us as a brand," said Steve Malony, SVP, Belkin International. "Our heritage in audio, leadership in fast wireless charging, and Devialet's acoustic expertise allow us to make products for consumers that are both exceptional and convenient."

The SOUNDFORM™ ELITE speaker combines premium, high-fidelity sound (up to 90dB SPL of max volume), fast wireless charging and integration with the Google Voice Assistant. Users can charge their phone, play music, get answers and connect multiple Google Assistant-enabled speakers for an immersive multi-room experience. They can also control their smart home with exceptionally powerful and clear sound quality.

"We are excited to be partnering with Belkin for our first global partnership," said Franck Lebouchard, CEO, Devialet. "At Devialet, we want to share the incredible audio experiences that our technology can deliver with as many people as possible. Partnering with Belkin on SOUNDFORM™ ELITE has given us the opportunity to bring our acoustic expertise and best-in-class sound architecture to an innovative new product type and reach a whole new audience of music lovers around the world."

Devialet worked on the acoustic architecture bringing its patented SAM® (Speaker Active Matching), technology that perfectly renders the original intent of the content creator with high-fidelity sound reproduction, and 'Push-Push' Woofers architecture. Devialet's signature woofer configuration cancels any vibrations while ensuring a deep, impactful sound with implosive bass considering the size of the speaker. This allows for a steady wireless charging experience for Qi-enabled devices up to 10W without sacrificing impactful bass levels.

Coming: Spring 2020

MSRP: $299

Look for more products in the Belkin audio portfolio to roll out in the coming months.

Imagery can be found here

About Belkin International

In 2018, FIT merged with Belkin International (Belkin®, Linksys®, Wemo®, Phyn®) to create a global consumer electronics leader. Today, this group leads in connecting people with technologies at home, at work and on the go within the accessories ("Connected Things" – Belkin brand) and the smart home ("Connected Home" – Linksys, Wemo and Phyn brands) markets.

About Devialet

Founded in 2007, Devialet is the world's most critically acclaimed company for innovation in sound technology.

Devialet's success is built upon a series of radical innovations embedded in all Devialet products, which include the Expert Pro amplifiers, connected Phantom speakers, and the Phantom REACTOR. Perhaps the most notable is the company's patented Analog Digital Hybrid technology, Devialet's core innovation in sound amplification, combining the sophistication of Class A analog amplification with the power and compactness of Class D digital technology.

Every day, one hundred Devialet engineers, mechanics, IT and signal processing experts tirelessly work towards one goal: delivering the emotion of the best sound in the world to as many people as possible, with no distortion, saturation or background noise.

