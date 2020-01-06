Belkin Charges Into CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Belkin, the connected things division within the Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) (HK: 6088) entity, today at CES 2020 unveils new products featuring fast charging, along with mobile power and screen protection accessories. Belkin International will be exhibiting at CES 2020 – LVCC, South Hall 3, Booth #30512.

A range of GaN (Gallium Nitride) wall chargers, including the smallest 60W charger in the Belkin product portfolio, lead the new fast charging portfolio. The SCREENFORCE™ screen protection family continues to grow, and several wireless charging products are also being introduced, among them, a 3-in1 charger for Apple products.

FAST CHARGING

BOOST↑CHARGE™ USB-C GaN Wall Chargers (30W, 60W, 68W)

GaN technology allows for efficient fast charging in smaller, more compact designs than traditional chargers, providing consumers with an improved charging experience. Belkin's new lineup of GaN wall chargers are designed to efficiently charge a wide range of devices, from smartphones to laptops.

Belkin USB-C GaN Charger 30W efficiently charges a MacBook Air and has a foldable plug for ease and portability when traveling.

Belkin USB-C GaN Charger 60W is the smallest of its kind in the Belkin portfolio and is the go-to solution for a MacBook Pro.

Belkin USB-C GaN Charger 68W has two USB-C ports which feature Intelligent Power Sharing to sense and direct the most efficient charge to the devices plugged in. It also has a foldable plug that makes it a great solution for travel.

Coming: April 2020

Range: $34.99-$59.99

Imagery can be found here

BOOST↑CHARGE™ USB-C™ Power Bank (10K, 20K)

Two power banks that can help the consumer get through their day – one that is essential for the smartphone user and the other that caters to the MacBook aficionado.

The 10K version features a 18W USB-C output with Power Delivery and fast charges an iPhone from 0-50% in 30 minutes and charges a second device up to 12W using the USB-A port.

version features a 18W USB-C output with Power Delivery and fast charges an iPhone from 0-50% in 30 minutes and charges a second device up to 12W using the USB-A port. The 20K version has 30W of charging power and provides up to 28 hours of extra battery life for a MacBook. It also can charge a second device up to 12W using the USB-A port and includes is a 2 ft. USB-C to USB-C cable for fast charging the power bank itself.

Coming: March/April 2020

Range: $39.99-$69.99

Imagery can be found here

WIRELESS CHARGING

BOOST↑CHARGE™ 3 in 1 Wireless Charger for iPhone + Apple Watch + AirPods

This 3-in-1 dock allows the user to wirelessly charge all of their Apple devices simultaneously. It includes a charging puck for the Apple Watch, a pad for AirPods and a fast wireless charging stand for the iPhone. It is compatible with most phone cases up to 3mm as well as the case for the AirPods Pro, and has an LED light that clearly displays charging status.

Coming: April 2020

MSRP: $109.99

Imagery can be found here

BOOST↑CHARGE™ Wireless Charging Stand + Speaker

Building on Belkin's pedigree in fast wireless charging, the BOOST↑CHARGE™ Wireless Charging Stand + Speaker allows consumers to listen to music, watch videos, and take phone calls, while charging their phone in multiple viewing angles. The compact design is perfect for the bedroom or dorm room nightstand, and a home or office desk. A simple one-touch Bluetooth button provides a seamless experience, and the wireless charging stand provides a steady charge up to 10W for Qi-enabled smart phones.

Coming April 2020

MSRP: $49.99

Imagery can be found here

BOOST↑CHARGE™ Dual Wireless Charging Pads 10W

These dual wireless charging pads provide safe and convenient fast wireless charging for two smartphones at once, up to 10W. They are ideal for uncluttering a bedroom, office, or living room and to simplify charging. The pads charge through cases up to 3mm, and a non-slip grip helps secure the smartphone on the pads. An external power supply with 4ft cable is included.

Coming: March 2020

MSRP: $49.99

Imagery can be found here

BOOST↑CHARGE™ Wireless Car Charger + Vent Mount 10W

This fast, in-car wireless charging solution provides safe and convenient fast wireless charging on the go. The vent mount includes a single-hand placement feature and a smart button to open and close the arms automatically, so you can easily place and remove the phone from the vent mount. It also includes a CLA with two USB-A ports; one port to charge the vent mount using a USB-A to USB-C connection, and the second port to charge an additional device.

Coming: March 2020

MSRP: $49.99

Imagery can be found here

BOOST↑CHARGE™ Portable Wireless Charger + Stand 10W Special Edition

This product is a 2-in-1 wireless charging solution offering a 10,000 mAh wireless charging power bank for charging on-the-go, and a stand for charging at home or in the office. It allows users to charge their iPhone wirelessly anywhere, and charge at home or in the office by docking their phone with the base stand. When the stand is being utilized, the Qi-enabled phone can charge in multiple viewing angles. The included dual coils ensure consistent fast wireless charging in any angle.

Coming March 2020

MSRP: $79.99

Imagery can be found here

SCREEN PROTECTION

SCREENFORCE™ TrueClear™ Curve Screen Protection For Latest Apple Watches

These screen protectors for Apple Watch Series 5/4 are made of tough plastic that includes a 3H coating and provides edge-to-edge coverage. They are water resistant and designed to preserve touch sensitivity and clarity and provide scratch protection for the watch's face. The products also come with an in-box Easy Align tray to assist in precise application.

Coming: February 2020

Pricing: $29.99

Imagery can be found here

SCREENFORCE™TemperedGlass Screen Protection For Latest iPads and iPad mini

These screen protectors for iPad mini 5/4 as well as iPad (7th generation), iPad Air 3 and 10.5 inch iPad Pro are constructed of high-quality Japanese Asahi glass, which preserves the device's touch sensitivity and clarity. The screen protectors also provide added smudge resistance and scratch/scuff protection from incidental contact. They are compatible with the Apple Pencil and Apple cases. The products also come with an in-box Easy Align tray to assist in precise application.

Coming: February 2020

Range: $39.99-$44.99

Imagery can be found here

About Belkin International

In 2018, FIT merged with Belkin International (Belkin®, Linksys®, Wemo®, Phyn®) to create a global consumer electronics leader. Today, this group leads in connecting people with technologies at home, at work and on the go within the accessories ("Connected Things" – Belkin brand) and the smart home ("Connected Home" – Linksys, Wemo and Phyn brands) markets.

