Belkin Delivers Most Robust Cable Range Ever With New BOOST↑CHARGE™ Made With DuraTek™ Cable Collection

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Belkin®, the connected things division within newly merged Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) entity, today launched availability of its most robust cable range yet, BOOST↑CHARGE™ made with DuraTek™. Available in three different lengths and three different colors, the BOOST↑CHARGE™ made with DuraTek™ collection has been re-engineered to maximize cable durability and strength, while also featuring a convenient leather strap to keep your cables organized, tidy, and tangle-free.

Cable features:

Reinforced with the power of aramid, a super-strong material traditionally used to reinforce protective clothing and strengthen products such as tennis racquets and surfboards.

Ability to strengthen and flex without stretching makes aramid perfect for cables, providing a protective structure for the wires inside.

Outer jacket of the cable is a hard-wearing double braided nylon that resists damage.

Improved strain relief. The point where the cable joins with the connector head is made flexible with TPE and longer than that found on other cables. This added length and flexibility absorbs stress and reinforces the juncture between the cable and connector head, preventing separation.

Belkin CEO and founder Chet Pipkin started building cables on his parents' dining room table in 1983 which led to the development of the cable that attached an Apple IIc (Apple's first portable computer) to a printer. The BOOST↑CHARGE™ made with DuraTek™ cable range is the latest invention, continuing Belkin's 30+ year legacy of quality and innovation in connectivity.

The Collection

Other key features:

Available in 4ft, 6ft and 10ft lengths* with a strap that keeps the cable neatly coiled and tangle-free

Compatible with USB Power Delivery, making it an ideal companion for your fast charging USB-PD chargers**

Black, white and pink color options allow for personalization

On the outside, a longer strain relief and double-braided nylon jacket combat the effects of wear and tear

* BOOST↑CHARGE™ Lightning to USB-A Cable + Strap and BOOST↑CHARGE™ USB-C to USB-A Cable + Strap available in three different lengths

** BOOST↑CHARGE™ USB-C™ to USB-C™ Cable + Strap and BOOST↑CHARGE™ USB-C™ Cable with Lightning Connector + Strap compatible with USB Power Delivery

Availability

The BOOST↑CHARGE™ made with DuraTek™ cable range is now available on Belkin.com, Apple.com and major retailers worldwide.

Pricing

All cables in this collection range from $24.99 - $34.99

