Belkin Dives Deeper into Audio with the Launch of the SOUNDFORM™ Connect Audio Adapter with Apple AirPlay 2

Gone are the days of overlooking legacy speaker systems that aren't equipped for the digital age. Engineered to give life to traditional home stereo speakers and sound systems, the SOUNDFORM™ Connect allows users to seamlessly stream audio without the hassle of pairing devices. Once the SOUNDFORM™ Connect is connected to any powered speaker or sound system with an optical or 3.5mm input, a user can simply tap the AirPlay icon on their compatible Apple device* to start playing music or other audio. With AirPlay 2–enabled speakers, users can ask Siri via their iPhone to play their favorite music or podcasts throughout the house, ask what's playing in each room, control the volume, and more. The adapter enables the speakers to be compatible with HomeKit, making it easy to assign them to different rooms and create scenes and automations in the Home app*.

The SOUNDFORM™ Connect is the latest in a series of product launches from Belkin as the company dives deeper into the audio space. Off the heels of its critically acclaimed SOUNDFORM™ Elite, a robust speaker in partnership with Devialet and its first foray into wireless sound with its SOUNDFORM™ True Wireless Earbuds, Belkin also recently announced the SOUNDFORM™ Freedom True Wireless Earbuds, one of the first third-party accessories to work with Apple's Find My Network.

Additional Features

Connect to any existing powered speaker/receiver using optical or 3.5mm input (widespread compatibility)

Compact and portable for minimal space requirement

Availability and Price

The SOUNDFORM™ Connect is available for purchase on Belkin.com with availability in select retailers coming soon and is competitively priced at $99.99.

*iPhone running iOS 11.4 or later, iPad running iPadOS 11.4 or later, Mac running macOS Catalina or later, and Apple TV running tvOS 11.4 or later.

*Every AirPlay 2-enabled speaker works with the Home app on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

About Belkin

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity and audio solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 50 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that empower people through technology whether at home, at work or on a new adventure. In 2018, Belkin International ( Belkin® , Linksys® , Wemo® , Phyn® ) merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence and remains forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

