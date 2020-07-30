Belkin Expands Audio Portfolio With SOUNDFORM™ True Wireless Earbuds

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Belkin, the connected things division within the Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) (HK:6088) entity, today introduces the SOUNDFORM™ True Wireless Earbuds, the newest addition to its portfolio of audio products.

The SOUNDFORM True Wireless Earbuds provide the freedom of true wireless audio connectivity with immersive sound and a comfortable in-ear fit. With one-step Bluetooth® pairing, intuitive touch controls, and sweat and splash resistance, these wireless earbuds are ideal for any situation – whether you're on a video call, stepping out for a quick jog or enjoying a movie. The compact charging case provides an extended charge when you need it, up to 24 hours of playtime.

Key features:

Three sizes of ear tips providing ideal fit, all-day comfort and noise isolation

One-step Bluetooth pairing and disconnecting for ease and convenience

IPX5-rated sweat- and splash-resistant for use without worry

Intuitive touch controls for a true device-free experience

Up to five hours of non-stop playtime; compact charging case provides 24 hours of listening per charge

The SOUNDFORM True Wireless Earbuds join the SOUNDFORM Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger and BOOSTCHARGE™ Wireless Charging Stand + Speaker in Belkin's newest portfolio of revolutionary audio innovations. Belkin's SOUNDFORM audio portfolio is characterized by premium sound quality, enhanced convenience and timeless style.

The SOUNDFORM True Wireless Earbuds are now available for purchase at Belkin.com and Amazon.com for $59.99.

Imagery can be found here.

About Belkin

The Belkin brand is a market leader in accessories delivering power, protection, productivity and connectivity solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California, Belkin products include award-winning lines such as the Store and Charge Go business solution, SOUNDFORM™ audio portfolio, BOOSTCHARGE™ mobile power collection, and SCREENFORCE™ screen protection. Belkin products are sold in more than 50 countries around the world, connecting people to the technology they love whether they are at home, at work or on the go.

About Belkin International

In 2018, Foxconn Interconnect Technology merged with Belkin International (Belkin®, Linksys®, Wemo®, Phyn®) to create a global consumer electronics leader. Today, this group leads in connecting people with technologies at home, at work and on the go within the accessories ("Connected Things" – Belkin brand) and the smart home ("Connected Home" – Linksys, Wemo and Phyn brands) markets.

© 2020 Belkin International, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Belkin International

