Belkin International Signs Lease to Move Headquarters from Playa Vista to El Segundo in Q4 2021

Belkin will be incorporating a human-centric, inspiring and intuitive design. New sustainability features will also help the company continue its march towards achieving its corporate goal of becoming carbon neutral in scope 2 emissions by 2025.

"The traditional ways organizations operated yesterday simply may not work in the new normal of today or tomorrow," said Steve Malony, CEO, Belkin International. "A successful flexible work culture requires a foundation of trust, accountability, and an increase of communication at all levels, and I have no doubt that our Belkin team will fully embrace the entrepreneurial spirit of this transition."

The new space will offer a state-of-the-art fitness center, coffee shop, outdoor lounge areas with fire features, bike storage and ample parking. Just a short walk away from major retail destination Rosecrans Corridor, 555 Aviation is in a highly sought-after area that is accessible by all modes of transportation.

Tishman Speyer is the owner and operator of the property and is an active developer and investor in the Los Angeles market. Belkin previously worked with Tishman Speyer to develop its Playa Vista office space in 2009.

Hi-res imagery of the new office space here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/1pt2pldxdqy7hx5/AACrAEA_lx49xws_DbiJHD1Za?dl=0

About Belkin

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity and audio solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 50 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that empower people through technology whether at home, at work or on a new adventure. In 2018, Belkin International (Belkin®, Linksys®, Wemo®, Phyn®) merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence and remains forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

SOURCE Belkin International