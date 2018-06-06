Belkin Introduces New Suite Of Enterprise Power And Connectivity Solutions At InfoComm 2018

LAS VEGAS, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Belkin™, the market leader in mobile accessories, today announced its 2018 portfolio of enterprise products including an innovative multiport power solution, multiport adapter, and an advanced wireless charging system to de-clutter and make efficient workplaces and optimize charging infrastructure in public spaces. Belkin will be showcasing the new products at InfoComm, Booth N2828.
"For 35 years, Belkin has been committed to providing simple yet innovative solutions to improve consumers' connected experiences," said Jon Roepke, director of product management at Belkin. "Now with enterprise in mind, we are developing commercial-grade products designed to seamlessly integrate into businesses, restaurants, hotels, retail establishments and other public work environments to improve functionality and productivity in their everyday operations."
BOOST↑CHARGE™ 8-Port Charging Station
All-in-one power solution for multi-user conference rooms and public spaces
- 4 AC charging ports to provide 360-degree access to power
- 4 USB-A charging ports – 3 locking USB-A charging ports that can be configured with any USB charging cable; 1 USB-A outlet for user accessibility
- Smart charging detects the connected devices and delivers precise amount of power up to 2.4A for optimal charge
- Mountable to most solid surfaces without professional installation
- MSRP: $69.99
- Availability Winter 2018 at www.Belkin.com/8PortChargingStation
Multiport to HDMI Digital AV Adapter
Single adapter that allows functionality of most common display connectors
- 8ft connector cable supports Mini DisplayPort, USB-C, HDMI and VGA to connect to HDMI display/projector
- Magnetized cable heads provide built-in organization
- Eliminates the need for single-point adapters that get lost and/or forgotten
- Plug and play connectivity – no software needed
- Supports video resolutions up to Ultra HD 4K and is backwards compatible for lower resolutions
- Supports audio for all audio-enabled inputs
- USB-A connector powers adapter for proper functionality
- MSRP: $149.99
- Availability Fall 2018 at www.Belkin.com/MultiPortHDMIAdapter
BOOST↑UP™ Wireless Charging Spot – Surface Pad / Recessed Pad / Hidden Pad
- Wireless charging for universal convenience to fast charge in public environments
- Available in three installation styles: surface, recessed, hidden
- Optimal charging up to 10W
- Liquid and dust resistant
- Semi-permanent mounting to prevent movement and theft
- Ability to power 4 units with one power outlet
- Up to 3-year warranty
- MSRP: $99.99 per pad
- Availability Fall 2018 at http://www.belkin.com/us/p/p-B2B170/
Product images and assets available here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/jnv4jpe2i3j39ei/AAA1avk2mnKGtyZDXzB_pufza?dl=0
About Belkin
Belkin® developed its first people-inspired products in 1983 with cables that quickly led to the development of the first intelligent cable that connected an Apple IIc, Apple's first portable computer, to a printer. Today, nearly two Belkin products are sold every second globally. Designed in Southern California, and extending across four pillars—power, productivity, protection and connectivity - Belkin products include award-winning lines such as the Valet™ Charge Dock for Apple Watch + iPhone, DuraTek™ Cables, RockStar multi-port solutions, QODE™ keyboards, Boost↑Up™ charging solutions, and more including USB-IF certified USB-C accessories, wireless charging docks, and solutions for Android systems. Belkin's next generation ScreenCare+ and TrueClear™ Pro screen protection service applies state of the art protection with unparalleled accuracy and is available at select leading retailers worldwide. A privately held company, Belkin has more than 1,400 employees with products sold in more than 50 countries around the world.
