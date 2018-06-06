Belkin Introduces New Suite Of Enterprise Power And Connectivity Solutions At InfoComm 2018

"For 35 years, Belkin has been committed to providing simple yet innovative solutions to improve consumers' connected experiences," said Jon Roepke, director of product management at Belkin. "Now with enterprise in mind, we are developing commercial-grade products designed to seamlessly integrate into businesses, restaurants, hotels, retail establishments and other public work environments to improve functionality and productivity in their everyday operations."

BOOST↑CHARGE™ 8-Port Charging Station

All-in-one power solution for multi-user conference rooms and public spaces

4 AC charging ports to provide 360-degree access to power

4 USB-A charging ports – 3 locking USB-A charging ports that can be configured with any USB charging cable; 1 USB-A outlet for user accessibility

Smart charging detects the connected devices and delivers precise amount of power up to 2.4A for optimal charge

Mountable to most solid surfaces without professional installation

MSRP: $69.99

Availability Winter 2018 at www.Belkin.com/8PortChargingStation

Multiport to HDMI Digital AV Adapter

Single adapter that allows functionality of most common display connectors

8ft connector cable supports Mini DisplayPort, USB-C, HDMI and VGA to connect to HDMI display/projector

Magnetized cable heads provide built-in organization

Eliminates the need for single-point adapters that get lost and/or forgotten

Plug and play connectivity – no software needed

Supports video resolutions up to Ultra HD 4K and is backwards compatible for lower resolutions

USB-A connector powers adapter for proper functionality

MSRP: $149.99

Availability Fall 2018 at www.Belkin.com/MultiPortHDMIAdapter

BOOST↑UP™ Wireless Charging Spot – Surface Pad / Recessed Pad / Hidden Pad

Wireless charging for universal convenience to fast charge in public environments

Available in three installation styles: surface, recessed, hidden

Optimal charging up to 10W

Liquid and dust resistant

Semi-permanent mounting to prevent movement and theft

Ability to power 4 units with one power outlet

Up to 3-year warranty

MSRP: $99.99 per pad

per pad Availability Fall 2018 at http://www.belkin.com/us/p/p-B2B170/

Product images and assets available here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/jnv4jpe2i3j39ei/AAA1avk2mnKGtyZDXzB_pufza?dl=0

Belkin® developed its first people-inspired products in 1983 with cables that quickly led to the development of the first intelligent cable that connected an Apple IIc, Apple's first portable computer, to a printer. Today, nearly two Belkin products are sold every second globally. Designed in Southern California, and extending across four pillars—power, productivity, protection and connectivity - Belkin products include award-winning lines such as the Valet™ Charge Dock for Apple Watch + iPhone, DuraTek™ Cables, RockStar multi-port solutions, QODE™ keyboards, Boost↑Up™ charging solutions, and more including USB-IF certified USB-C accessories, wireless charging docks, and solutions for Android systems. Belkin's next generation ScreenCare+ and TrueClear™ Pro screen protection service applies state of the art protection with unparalleled accuracy and is available at select leading retailers worldwide. A privately held company, Belkin has more than 1,400 employees with products sold in more than 50 countries around the world.

