Belkin Introduces Reusable Privacy Screen Protection And Portable Wireless Charging For Apple Devices To Mobile Accessories Portfolio

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Belkin, the connected things division within the Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) (HK: 6088) entity, today unveiled the newest additions to its SCREENFORCE™ screen protection for MacBooks and BOOST↑CHARGE™ mobile power collections for multiple Apple devices, upgraded to deliver full privacy, multi-device charging convenience, and ultimate portability.

Full Screen Privacy

TruePrivacy™ Screen Protection

Provides easily removable and reusable privacy protection for MacBooks. Perfect for corporate travel, open office settings, students, financial institutions, health care providers, or government agencies, the TruePrivacy™ Screen Protector allows users to fortify private information with full-screen, ultra-thin protection that's easy to remove, wash and reuse. It also features a TruePrivacy™ Panel for easy storage when protector is not in use, and contains anti-glare technology for best viewing experience.

MSRP $59.95

Wireless Charging

BOOST↑CHARGE™ Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition

Offers portability and convenience on-the-go, at home or in the office. The 2-in-1 solution features a Qi-certified wireless charging power bank for portable charging, and a base stand for docking and viewing in landscape or vertical when stationed. The BOOST↑CHARGE™ Portable Wireless Charger + Stand wirelessly charges iPhone 8 and later at 7.5W and includes 10,000 mAh of power when used as a portable power bank. When docked, the stand charges both the power bank and device.

MSRP $79.95

BOOST↑CHARGE™ 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Special Edition

Allows users to wirelessly charge their iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously at optimal speeds. It is Qi-certified and compatible with AirPods Pro, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, and most phone cases up to 3mm, and has an LED light that clearly displays charging status.

MSRP $129.95

BOOST↑CHARGE™ Wireless Charging Pad 7.5W Special Edition

The BOOST↑CHARGE™ Wireless Charging Pad Special Edition provides fast wireless charging to charge iPhone 8 and later optimally at 7.5W. The wireless charging pad is compatible with most cases up to 3mm and is Qi-certified to ensure safe charging to all compatible devices such as iPhone, AirPods Pro, and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case.

MSRP $49.95

Imagery and Availability

All products are available now on Belkin.com, apple.com and will be available in Apple stores worldwide.

Images of all products are available for download here.

About Belkin

The Belkin brand is a market leader in accessories delivering power, protection, productivity and connectivity solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California, Belkin products include award-winning lines such as the Store and Charge Go business solution, SOUNDFORM™ audio portfolio, BOOST↑CHARGE™ mobile power collection, and SCREENFORCE™ screen protection. Belkin products are sold in more than 50 countries around the world, connecting people to the technology they love whether they are at home, at work or on the go.

About Belkin International

In 2018, Foxconn Interconnect Technology merged with Belkin International (Belkin®, Linksys®, Wemo®, Phyn®) to create a global consumer electronics leader. Today, this group leads in connecting people with technologies at home, at work and on the go within the accessories ("Connected Things" – Belkin brand) and the smart home ("Connected Home" – Linksys, Wemo and Phyn brands) markets.

© 2020 Belkin International, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Belkin International

