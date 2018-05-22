Belkin Launches 3.5 mm Audio Cable With Lightning Connector To Grow Digital Audio Portfolio

This new cable joins the Lightning Audio + Charge RockStar and the 3.5 mm Audio + Charge RockStar to grow Belkin's portfolio of digital audio products and further bolster the company's mission to connect people with the experiences they love the most.

Belkin has been making audio products for nearly 30 years when the company launched its first stereo cables and has since sold more than 55M audio accessories to date. Some notable legacy audio products are highlighted in this timeline.

"Bringing our audio legacy into the digital realm is a natural progression of Belkin's mission to connect people to the experiences they love most," said Melody Saffery, senior director of product development, Belkin. "Most of us are music lovers, and the ability to work on technology that can make other music lovers' lives more fulfilling, better and more connected, inspires our teams to continue innovating."

Product highlights:

Built-in digital to analog converter outputs high resolution audio

3 ft / 6 ft lengths for listening to music in different environments

MFi-certification; fully compatible with iOS devices

Full Belkin digital audio portfolio:

Availability

The 3.5 mm Audio Cable with Lightning Connector is available for purchase today on Belkin.com and will be available in the coming weeks at Apple Retail, Best Buy, Target, and other retailers worldwide.

About Belkin

Belkin® developed its first people-inspired products in 1983 with cables that quickly led to the development of the first intelligent cable that connected an Apple IIc, Apple's first portable computer, to a printer. Today, nearly two Belkin products are sold every second globally. Designed in Southern California, and extending across four pillars—power, productivity, protection and connectivity - Belkin products include award-winning lines such as the Valet™ Charge Dock for Apple Watch + iPhone, DuraTek™ Cables, RockStar multi-port solutions, QODE™ keyboards, Boost↑Up™ charging solutions, and more including USB-IF certified USB-C accessories, wireless charging docks, and solutions for Android systems. Belkin's next generation ScreenCare+ and TrueClear™ Pro screen protection service applies state of the art protection with unparalleled accuracy and is available at select leading retailers worldwide. A privately held company, Belkin has more than 1,400 employees with products sold in more than 50 countries around the world.

For more information, please visit Belkin on the Web, Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, or Follow us on Instagram.

© 2018 Belkin International, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

