Belkin Offers New Extended Warranty Option For Secure KVM And KM Family Of Switches

The Belkin family of secure KVM and KM switches provide true air-gap data path isolation and secure switching for connected keyboards, monitors, and mice. They keep network assets isolated and protected at the desktop, where they're most vulnerable, while meeting NIAP PP3.0 security requirements. To ensure information is never leaked, Belkin secure KVM and KM switches use dedicated processors for each computing source and peripheral, along with optical data diodes which provide unidirectional data paths for keyboard and mouse signals.

"Our federal, state, and local government customers have unique security and buying requirements," said Craig Dahlman, Global Product Manager at Belkin International. "Now, they can synchronize their monitor and other hardware purchase lifecycles with NIAP Protection Profile 3.0 compliant secure KVMs, ensuring their entire desktop system always remains protected and under warranty."

The secure KVM and KM extended warranties can be purchased at time of order or up to 90 days from shipment. Replacement units are shipped upon approved RMA and can be substituted for an equivalent product if specific model number is end of life.

For more information, visit our site on warranty information.

About Belkin Cybersecurity and KVM

Belkin's Secure KVM Switching solutions are certified with the latest government regulated profiles and certifications, protecting government data from both internal and external threats while maintaining a simple end-user experience. Belkin delivers the necessary components for workstation security, as well as every essential accessory and peripheral device to provide a complete, efficient, productive workstation that meets the demands of government use. For more information visit: Belkin Cybersecurity.

