BELKIN Vision Announces FDA Clearance for the Eagle™ Device

YAVNE, ISRAEL, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - [BELKIN Vision], an innovator in ophthalmic medical solutions, is pleased to announce that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance for its glaucoma laser, the Eagle device. A Q-switched, 532 nm-wavelength, frequency-doubled Nd:YAG laser, the Eagle is intended for use in performing selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT). This milestone achievement marks a significant advancement in the field of ophthalmology, offering expanded treatment options for individuals suffering from glaucoma.

BELKIN Vision CEO, Daria Lemann Blumenthal with the newly FDA approved Eagle™ device. (CNW Group/BELKIN Vision)
Glaucoma is a leading cause of irreversible blindness, affecting 70 million people worldwide with more than 3.6 million diagnosed patients in the US alone.1 The clearance of the Eagle by the FDA represents a significant opportunity in the management of glaucoma, as the first and only contactless laser for glaucoma, providing an automated and non-invasive solution for patients and healthcare professionals alike. The American Academy of Ophthalmology recognizes­ laser trabeculoplasty as an initial or adjunctive therapy in patients with primary open angle glaucoma.2

The Eagle is a state-of-the-art laser device which offers several advantages over traditional treatment options; the laser energy is delivered in a non-contact procedure directly through the limbus to the trabecular meshwork without the need for the use of a gonioscopy lens. In addition, the device automatically defines the target locatio­n then applies the laser treatment sequence while the eye tracker compensates for any eye movement. By introducing Direct-SLT (DSLT), a streamlined, user-friendly technology, BELKIN Vision aims to expand access to early laser therapy for more patients by enabling a larger number of eye care professionals to perform the procedure.

BELKIN Vision CEO, Daria Lemann-Blumenthal states: 'This achievement has been possible thanks to the skill, passion, and dedication of our entire team. We believe that this FDA clearance will have a positive impact on the lives of those affected by glaucoma, offering novel treatment methods and renewed hope for the future.'

About BELKIN Vision:

BELKIN Vision is an innovative Israeli medical device company, established in 2013. Our vision is accessible first-line glaucoma care for all. Visit the BELKIN Vision website to learn more.

