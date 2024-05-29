Bell Bank Opens New Headquarters Building in Downtown Fargo

Bell Tower represents Bell Bank's investment in its employees and the Fargo community.

FARGO, N.D. , May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Bank, a leading community bank, announced today the opening of its new corporate headquarters. Bell Tower, located at 520 Main Avenue in Fargo, will bring more than 300 employees to the area, contributing to downtown Fargo's economic development.

Bell Bank Tower

"Bell Tower serves as a state-of-the-art hub for our organization, grounded in Bell Bank's history and values," says Michael Solberg, CEO of Bell Bank. "Our new headquarters is a testament to our continued growth and our commitment to the Fargo community and our team. We're excited to offer a vibrant space dedicated to fostering our collaboration and connection."

Bell Bank partnered with Fargo-based construction company Olaf Anderson Construction to develop the 14-story office space, which includes a drive-up banking structure, outdoor rooftop area, and a gathering space. The two organizations prioritized sustainable practices and local partnerships throughout the construction and design of Bell Tower.

"More than 75% of the contractors, subcontractors, and vendors involved in the project hail from Fargo and the surrounding region and the majority of these are Bell Bank customers," said Laine Brantner, EVP/Chief Operating Officer at Bell Bank. "Bell Tower presented an opportunity for our organization to support local businesses and do our part to minimize waste and ensure our building operates as efficiently and responsibly as possible."

Bell Bank leaders intentionally designed Bell Tower to foster innovation, community, and employee well-being. The building incorporates historical display honoring Bell Bank's founders and values. The space operates as a workplace of the future, with dedicated office spaces, meeting rooms, and common areas on each floor that connect remote and in-person team members. Bell Tower also features employee amenities including a fitness studio and wellness rooms.

"Bell Tower embodies who we are: Our history, our future, and our commitment to innovation, community, and well-being," said Brantner. "We believe we've crafted more than a headquarters — Bell Tower will support a thriving community."

For more information about Bell Tower and Bell Bank, please visit www.bell.bank.

About Bell Bank

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Fargo, N.D., Bell Bank (Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender) is one of the nation's largest family- and employee-owned banks, with more than 2,000 employees and $13 billion in assets. Bell, which offers personal and commercial banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance, has full-service bank locations in Minnesota, North Dakota, and Arizona as well as mortgage offices in multiple states.

Driven by a mission of "happy employees, happy customers," Bell's award-winning culture includes giving employees money for causes they care about through its Pay It Forward program, which has donated more than $29 million to people and organizations in need since 2008. Bell was named to the Fortune® list of America's 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2022 and in 2023 was named to People magazine's list of 100 Companies That Care.

SOURCE Bell Bank