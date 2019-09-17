Bell Bank Selects the Black Knight MSP Servicing System to Support Expansion of Its Mortgage Servicing Business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) announced today that Bell Bank, the largest independently owned bank in the upper Midwest and one of the largest in the nation, implemented Black Knight's suite of servicing technologies, including its industry-leading MSP system. MSP is a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that supports all aspects of servicing – from loan boarding to default – for first mortgages as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. More than 35 million active loans across the U.S. are serviced on MSP – more than any other servicing system on the market.

"No other servicing platform can match MSP's proven ability to increase operational efficiency, help reduce risk and decrease IT operating costs," said Bob Smiley, Senior Vice President, Mortgage Servicing Director of Bell Bank. "We look forward to taking advantage of MSP's innovative capabilities and Black Knight's deep industry knowledge to help us expand our mortgage servicing business and support an enhanced experience for our valued customers."

Bell Bank will also use several analytics within the Black Knight Actionable Intelligence Platform (AIP), a unified framework for delivering strategic, proactive and actionable analytics to the right people within an organization at the right time, so they know the right actions to initiate next. The analytics include AIP's Portfolio Overview Suite, which helps servicers proactively monitor and manage their operations through the use of key performance metrics; and AIP's Lien Alert Suite, which provides servicers with instant notifications about key lien-related indicators on loans in their portfolio.

"Black Knight is continually investing in its MSP system to deliver the advanced functionality and system updates needed to support clients like Bell Bank in their business growth and compliance efforts," said Black Knight President Joe Nackashi. "By leveraging MSP's integration with Black Knight's AIP, Bell Bank is elevating its ability to identify opportunities within its portfolio, optimize efficiency and stay alert to lien risks to protect its real estate assets."

About Bell Bank

Headquartered in Fargo, N.D., Bell Bank was chartered in 1966 and has grown to become one of the nation's largest privately held banks. Bell is an award-winning company, offering full-service commercial, consumer and private banking as well as mortgage, wealth management and equipment finance services.

Bell Bank is committed to community and has given back over $14 million since 2008 through its "Pay It Forward" program.

About Black Knight

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership life cycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

For more information:

Michelle Kersch Mitch Cohen Black Knight, Inc. Black Knight, Inc. 904.854.5043 704.890.8158 michelle.kersch@bkfs.com mitch.cohen@bkfs.com

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.blackknightinc.com/

