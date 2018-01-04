Bell Biosystems, Inc. to Present at the Biotech Showcase™ Annual Conference on January 8, 2018

BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Biosystems, Inc. today announced that it will present at Biotech Showcase™ 2018, to be held Jan. 8–10 during the most important global annual healthcare meeting where commercial entities and the financial community come together to explore potential business opportunities at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

Ken Harris, President and CEO of Bell Biosystems will present at the Biotech Showcase™ as follows:

Date: Monday, January 8, 2018

Time: 11:00 a.m. (PST)

Room: Franciscan – C (Ballroom Level)

Venue: Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel, 333 O'Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA (United States)

Bell Biosystems, Inc. (Bell Bio) is a Bay Area California based emerging biotech company commercializing in vivo tracking and bio-contrast agent technologies for cell therapies. Cell therapies are already showing immense clinical and commercial value as the next generation therapeutics for diverse diseases and disabilities. Bell Bio's first product, the Magnelle® cell tracking solution, provides precise location and viability data for in vitro labeled and subsequently transplanted cells in vivo utilizing real-time imaging. Magnelle-poweredTM cell therapies are positioned to disrupt the regenerative medicine marketplace by providing actionable insights into therapeutic durability including transplanted cell viability feedback, a feature not available using other technologies, in addition to anatomic localization data of transplanted cells. Research-grade Magnelle® product lines will be commercially available in early 2018.

Over the years, Bell Bio has received support from Start-X (a Stanford-affiliated startup accelerator), Breakout Labs (a project of the Thiel Foundation), J-Labs (Johnson and Johnson's incubator system) and others. Additionally, Bell Bio was recognized in 2014 by the White House as a "breakthrough life science technology platform"; received the 2014 Rising Star Award from BayBio (now CLSA); and was sponsored by JETRO, Japan's Trade Organization, for an exclusive business-matching program in Hiroshima.

Biotech Showcase™, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place during the course of one of the industry's largest annual healthcare investor conferences, J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference.

Sara Demy-Colton, CEO of Demy-Colton, said: "We are delighted that Bell Biosystems will be presenting at Biotech Showcase this year. Biotech Showcase is the perfect platform for life science companies to showcase their innovation and seek out their next deal. This year again we are thrilled to be hosting what we believe will be the great business development opportunity of 2018."

