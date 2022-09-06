Bell Lumber & Pole Completes Acquisition of The Oeser Company Assets, a Utility Pole Manufacturer & Supplier

The acquisition of the assets of The Oeser Company, located in Bellingham, WA, expands Bell Lumber & Pole's service to utilities in the Pacific Northwest.

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Lumber & Pole Company is pleased to announce the acquisition of the assets of The Oeser Company, a utility pole manufacturer and supplier located in Bellingham, WA, founded in 1929. The transaction enables Bell to further establish itself as a leading supplier of utility poles in North America, advancing Bell's presence in the Pacific Northwest.

Utility Poles - Bell Lumber Wood Pilings - Bell Lumber

Oeser, a 93-year-old, family-owned producer of treated wood products – from procurement to finished goods – primarily serves the electric utility industry. In addition, Oeser and Bell have conducted business together for decades in support of their respective operations. As a result, Bell and Oeser will be an excellent fit for each other both culturally and professionally.

"Oeser already shares many of the same values we prioritize here at Bell," Tom Bell, President and Owner of Bell Lumber & Pole, said. "We share a values-driven, family-business culture, with similar products and processes, and a focus on caring for customers, community, and serving the greater good."

This acquisition is another indication of Bell's long-term dedication to serve its customers with exceptional products and services. And while Bell's team continues to expand, the company's commitment to hold fast to both its family-centric culture and forward-thinking mentality has never wavered.

"This is a great step forward for both Bell and the Oeser Operations," Chris Secrist, Owner of The Oeser Company, said. "I am confident that this will result in the ongoing operations of the Bellingham plant for decades to come. I am excited to be joining a team that cares just as deeply about its employees and serving customers as we do."

About Bell Lumber & Pole Co:

Bell Lumber & Pole Co. has served the utilities sector since 1909, delivering industry-leading expertise, high-quality custom utility poles, engineered wood structures, and a commitment to excellence. Bell services utilities primarily in the North American markets, with an expanding international footprint and production and woodlands operations in 13 U.S. states and Canada. The Bell family also owns Alamco Wood Products, LLC, an international mass timber and wood laminating business based out of Albert Lea, MN.

Bell Lumber & Pole provides excellent products, value, and services – catered to each customer's needs and available even in unplanned events. Despite its century-long growth, Bell continues to prioritize its family-centric values that make both employees and customers feel known and cared for.

To learn more, visit www.blpole.com.

About The Oeser Company:

Founded in 1929 and owned by Chris Secrist since 1990, The Oeser Company has an enduring track record of top-notch service and quality, and a long-tenured staff of skilled, committed employees focused on meeting customer needs with excellence and integrity.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Bell Lumber & Pole Company