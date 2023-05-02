Bell Media Announces Unprecedented, Sweeping Content Pact with Warner Bros. Discovery

– Crave becomes the Canadian home of content from Warner Bros. Discovery, including HBO Originals, Max Originals, Warner Bros. films, the DC universe, and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter –

– Long-term deal includes English and French rights for all HBO and Max Originals on Crave –

TORONTO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Bell Media, Canada's leading media company, announced today a landmark long-term and exclusive licensing agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery that makes Crave the home of programming from the Studio for years to come. The agreement also feeds CTV, CTV.ca, the CTV app, and Bell Media's suite of Specialty channels with Warner Bros. Discovery's iconic content.

The deal ranges across many parts of Warner Bros. Discovery's vast portfolio including HBO and Max Originals; the DC universe; the Wizarding World of Harry Potter; new cable series; library television series; pay and post-pay window rights for Warner Bros. films; and library films.

French-language rights are secured for HBO and Max Originals, Pay 1 films, FRIENDS, the Harry Potter collection of films, and other select content.





"We are thrilled to work with our partners at Warner Bros. Discovery to build upon our already strong relationship with this unprecedented agreement – a true landmark deal for the Canadian media industry," said Karine Moses, Senior Vice-President, Content Development & News, and Vice Chair, Québec for Bell. "Bell Media is committed to providing Canadians with the most compelling content, and this deal, which secures the biggest titles on screens today, does just that."

"Bell Media is one of our most important and long-standing partners," said David Decker, President of Content Sales at Warner Bros. Discovery. "This new multi-year deal will ensure Canadians have full and easy access to our fan-favorite shows and movies and the spectacular new programming coming from HBO and Max. All of us at WBD are excited to deepen our relationship with Bell Media and look forward to exciting viewers in Canada for years to come."

