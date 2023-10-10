Bell Media Brings More than 150 new Hours of Original Content to MIPCOM 2023

News provided by

Bell Media

10 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

– CTV's new daytime series, THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG, is available for
international sale, alongside returning series from CTV, CTV Life Channel, CTV Comedy
Channel, Crave, and Discovery Canada –

– Bell Media's distribution team also introduces upcoming new Crave Original comedies MADE
FOR TV WITH BOMAN MARTINEZ-REID and DON'T EVEN to international buyers –

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Spanning genres from lifestyle and scripted, to factual and true crime, Bell Media revealed today its slate of award-winning original programs available for international sale at MIPCOM 2023. With more than 150 new hours of content, highlights include CTV's new daytime series THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG, plus new episodes of EVOLVING VEGAN, EAST HARBOUR HEROES, ACTING GOOD, and more.

"Bell Media Original productions are currently available in more than 100 markets around the world, and we're excited to build on that momentum at MIPCOM by continuing to shine a spotlight on our sought-after programming," said Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. 

Brian Blazik, Senior Lead, Content & Sales, is set to represent Bell Media's distribution team at MIPCOM.

To view full press release, click here.

SOURCE Bell Media

Also from this source

Bell Media Announces 2023/24 Original Programming Slate

Bell Media Announces 2023/24 Original Programming Slate

– 210.5 new hours of English and French-language original content are added to 826.5 hours of previously announced programming for a total of 1037...

Bell Media Announces Unprecedented, Sweeping Content Pact with Warner Bros. Discovery

– Crave becomes the Canadian home of content from Warner Bros. Discovery, including HBO Originals, Max Originals, Warner Bros. films, the DC...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Television

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.