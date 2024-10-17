Bell Media Brings Powerhouse Brands USA Network and Oxygen True Crime to Canada

– Bell Media confirms that Discovery is set to rebrand as USA Network, and Investigation Discovery rebrands as Oxygen True Crime, on January 1, 2025 –

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Bell Media announced today it has secured a major content and licensing agreement with NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution that brings powerhouse cable channel USA Network, and fan-favourite network Oxygen True Crime, to Canada for the first time ever, beginning January 1, 2025. A selection of popular shows from USA Network, such as SUITS, and Oxygen True Crime, along with all new series from both channels, will also be available for streaming on Crave.

Also on January 1, existing specialty channels Animal Planet, Discovery Science, and Discovery Velocity, rebrand to CTV Wild, CTV Nature, and CTV Speed, respectively, completing the revitalization of Bell Media's suite of Discovery channels.

"Our newly rebranded suite of specialty channels is bolder, bigger, and better than ever, offering a compelling mix of popular cable hits and fan-favourite Canadian originals," said Stewart Johnston, SVP Content and Sales, Bell Media. "Anchored by the introduction of two top-tier entertainment brands, USA Network and Oxygen True Crime, Bell Media continues to deliver the sought-after content Canadians are looking for."

USA Network, Oxygen True Crime, CTV Wild, CTV Nature, and CTV Speed become an integral part of Bell Media's impressive lineup of English-language specialty channels (CTV Sci-Fi, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Life Channel, E!, CTV News Channel, CP24, BNN Bloomberg, and Much). Programming from all five rebranded specialty channels is set to be available on linear television, on demand on CTV.ca and the CTV app, and on Crave.

Details on the rebranded channels are below, with additional programming information to be confirmed at a later date:

USA Network (formerly Discovery), one of the Top 3 cable channels in the U.S., will be home to previous Discovery audience favourites such as HIGHWAY THRU HELL, EAST HARBOUR HEROES, and THE MIGHTY franchise. In addition, USA Network will feature buzzy scripted and unscripted series such as SUITS, THE TRAITORS franchise, and the upcoming CIA miniseries DEBRIEFING THE PRESIDENT, and blockbuster movies.

