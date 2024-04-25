Bell Media Launches All-New Portfolio of FAST Channels

– 10 channels now available on LG Channels and Samsung TV Plus to come -

– The free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels feature a wide variety of content in English and French –

– New offering provides dynamic advertising opportunities for clients –

Key Tags: @BellMediaPR, @TheLede_CA

TORONTO, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Bell Media announced today the launch of 10 English and French-language FAST channels, featuring a selection of acclaimed and fan-favourite entertainment, factual, news, and sports programming. All 10 channels are now available on LG Channels, and are expected to roll out on Samsung TV Plus later this quarter. Additional Bell Media FAST channels and platform partners to be announced in the coming weeks.

"With the debut of our FAST channels, Bell Media is once again growing and deepening relationships with our audience by taking compelling stories to Canadian consumers wherever they are," said Sean Cohan, President, Bell Media. "We're thrilled to partner with FAST platforms to offer new opportunities to advertising partners to engage their target audiences, drive outcomes, and measure campaign success."

Combining the format of traditional broadcast streaming delivery, the following 10 new FAST channels are accessible to viewers through LG Channels and soon, via their Samsung TV Plus channel guides.

Bell Media FAST channels are:

English-language channels:

CTV @Home: A variety of CTV's best lifestyle programming that spans from feel-good to feed-good! Enjoy classic episodes of The Marilyn Denis Show, Mary's Kitchen Crush, Country House Hunters Canada, and more.

Corner Gas Channel: Return to Dog River, Saskatchewan with all episodes from one of Canada's highest-rated comedy series of all-time, as well as its spin-off, Corner Gas Animated.

CTV Gridlock: A traffic jam worth being stuck in! Enjoy classic episodes of Highway Thru Hell and the entire series of Heavy Rescue: 401.

CTV Laughs: Laugh out loud with this collection of funny, featuring side-splitting sitcoms, roast battles and stand-up.

The Mightiest by CTV: Mega machines take on mighty missions with the most innovative stories from Mighty Trains, Mighty Cruise Ships, Mighty Ships, Mighty Planes, and The Mightiest.

CTV News: Features the best from Canada's most-watched news organization including CTV National and CTV Local News, Power Play, Question Period and W5.

TSN The Ocho: Home to the best of seldom-seen sports, TSN The Ocho features unusual and entertaining sports and competitions including kickball, table tennis, ultimate frisbee, slippery stairs, cornhole, and more

French-language channels are:

Noovo télé-réalités: Broadcasts the most popular reality shows from Québec and abroad, such as Cauchemar sur L'autoroute and Panique 401.

Noovo cinéma: Offers a wide selection of films in French, from romantic comedies to thrillers.

Noovo comédies: Presents hilarious comedy shows, such as Ça C'est Drôle, and many other Quebec titles.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS

X:

@BellMediaPR

@TheLede_CA

LinkedIn:

The Lede

About Bell Media

Bell Media is Canada's leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital. This includes Canada's most-watched television network, CTV; the largest Canadian-owned video streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada's cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec's fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country's leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services. As a content leader and partner in Sphere Media, Montréal's Grande Studios, and Dome Productions, one of North America's leading production facilities providers, Bell Media is committed to keeping Canadians entertained and informed. Bell Media also offers best-in-class technology, marketing, and analytics support through Bell Marketing Platform, an omnichannel self-serve platform which includes Bell Analytics, Strategic Audience Management (SAM), and Bell DSP, in addition to advanced advertising solutions, including Linear Addressable TV, Addressable Audio, and ads on Crave. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. 1 Learn more at BellMedia.ca .

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

SOURCE Bell Media