Bell Mitsubishi Selects LoJack Connect to Improve the Customer Experience and Profitability

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp® (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, announced today that Bell Mitsubishi of Rahway, N.J. selected LoJack® Connect subscription services to improve its overall customer experience and profitability, while providing safety, security and peace of mind to its customers.

Bell Mitsubishi began utilizing LoJack's stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) solutions in early 2020 before upgrading to LoJack Connect subscription services in late September. LoJack Connect now streamlines operations and enhances the onsite customer experience across Bell Mitsubishi and it is other two dealership location, Square One Auto and Aston Martin Summit.

"The ability to have real-time location, battery status and other diagnostic data on all vehicles in our inventory has been invaluable to improving our onsite customer service," said Alex Collantes, owner of Bell Mitsubishi. "Since onboarding LoJack Connect, we have been able to proactively offer maintenance and repair services to our customers with timely targeted marketing, and as a result, we've significantly increased our service revenue."

The LoJack Connect offering is the most comprehensive suite of inventory management, SVR and connected car services available on the market today. LoJack Connect subscription services for consumers includes the LoJack® SureDrive™ connected car app featuring valuable automotive services such as:

CrashBoxx ® : Sends instant crash alerts to loved ones with trained U.S.-based agents available to help provide timely assistance and facilitate emergency response

Sends instant crash alerts to loved ones with trained U.S.-based agents available to help provide timely assistance and facilitate emergency response Tripwire ™ Early Warning: Enables proactive monitoring and alerts the consumer of unexpected car movement, such as when it is being towed or stolen

Enables proactive monitoring and alerts the consumer of unexpected car movement, such as when it is being towed or stolen Stolen Vehicle Location Assist: Provides trained U.S.-based agents to coordinate directly with law enforcement to help track and locate a stolen vehicle

Provides trained U.S.-based agents to coordinate directly with law enforcement to help track and locate a stolen vehicle Virtual Boundaries: Allows owners to set easily configurable boundaries that send notifications when loved ones arrive at their destination

Allows owners to set easily configurable boundaries that send notifications when loved ones arrive at their destination Speed Alerts: Enables parents to set a threshold and receive alerts if a loved one goes faster than they should

Enables parents to set a threshold and receive alerts if a loved one goes faster than they should Trip History: Produces reports on past trips, locations, speed and miles traveled for business or personal use on any vehicle in the account

Produces reports on past trips, locations, speed and miles traveled for business or personal use on any vehicle in the account Where's My Car : Delivers real-time location of your vehicle, whether driving or parked

Delivers real-time location of your vehicle, whether driving or parked Destination Search: Displays integrated and searchable landmarks such as emergency rooms, gas stations, car washes or other key destinations

Also available as part of the LoJack Connect offering is the LoJack® LotSmart™ inventory management system, which provides dealers with real-time alerts regarding the status of their vehicle inventory, including operating health, location (across multiple lots) and alerts when vehicles enter or exit certain areas.

LoJack SVR solutions remain the industry standards, backed by proven technology, a reliable network and deep and trusted law enforcement relationships spanning four decades. The LoJack Stolen Vehicle Recovery System consistently recovers more than 90% of stolen cars, trucks and SUVs, representing over $1 billion in vehicle value across the U.S. alone last year. *

"Dealerships nationwide, like Bell Mitsubishi, are upgrading to our LoJack Connect subscription services to build stronger customer loyalty and offer preventative services and maintenance in addition to the peace of mind that comes from LoJack's industry-leading safety and security services," said Justin Schmid, senior vice president, general manager of LoJack Global. "With greater visibility into their inventory and powerful, data-driven insights to better serve their customers, dealers can improve overall operations while generating higher service revenues and increased profitability."

*Used car values are best estimates derived from NADA Guide web services values and clean retail value from NADAGuides.com for the make, model and year of the vehicle in the month it was recovered.

About LoJack and CalAmp

LoJack is a brand of CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) and a leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services. CalAmp is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack® , Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Vision and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE CalAmp; LoJack

