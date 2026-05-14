Bell names construction partners for 300 MW Saskatchewan AI Fabric facility and announces long-term partnership with Bird Construction

This news release contains forward-looking statements. For a description of the related risk factors and assumptions, please see the section entitled "Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" later in this news release.

Bird Construction selected as construction partner for Bell AI Fabric's Sherwood location, with Alton Tangedal Architect Ltd. as Architect of Record and partners of George Gordon Developments for site services

Partnership with Bird extends to a multi-year national AI data centre buildout

MONTRÉAL and MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Bell Canada (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced the next set of development and construction partners for Bell AI Fabric's 300 MW data centre in the Rural Municipality of Sherwood, Saskatchewan, and formalized a long-term partnership with Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) to support a multi-year, Canada-wide AI data centre buildout.

The Sherwood facility, first announced in March, is a cornerstone of Bell AI Fabric's strategy to deliver sovereign, made-in-Canada AI infrastructure across the country. The project will provide capacity to customers Cerebras and CoreWeave, with the first phase expected to come online in the first half of 2027.

Project delivery partners in Saskatchewan

Bird Construction has been selected as the lead construction partner for the Sherwood facility. Alton Tangedal Architect Ltd. (ATAL), based in Regina, has been appointed Architect of Record, while George Gordon Developments Ltd. (GGDL) will aim to maximize business opportunities throughout the build, beginning with the delivery of site services.

These partnerships build on the Saskatchewan-based contractors previously announced for the early phases of construction, including Regina-based Hipperson Construction.

Founded in Moose Jaw in 1920, Bird has a long-standing presence in Saskatchewan and has delivered large-scale infrastructure and energy projects across the province. In Sherwood, Bird will prioritize local and Indigenous workforce participation in coordination with Bell and other project partners.

ATAL brings more than 25 years of architectural experience in Saskatchewan to the project. The engagement of GGDL builds on Bell's and George Gordon First Nation's agreement on Indigenous procurement participation and workforce development, reflecting a shared commitment to economic development for George Gordon First Nation members and the broader region.

Bell AI Fabric and Bird Construction form long-term strategic partnership

The Sherwood facility is the first project under a long-term strategic partnership between Bell and Bird. Under the agreement, Bird will serve as Bell's preferred construction partner, and the two have established a basis from which to collaborate on potential future AI data centre projects supporting Bell AI Fabric's nationwide buildout.

Quotes

"Canada's AI economy needs world-class digital infrastructure, and we need partners with the scale, discipline and Canadian footprint to build it on time. The team announced today gives us that foundation in Saskatchewan. With Bird as our preferred construction partner, we are well-positioned to continue to build out critical AI infrastructure for Canada in the years to come."

— Dan Rink, President, Bell AI Infrastructure and Strategy

"Bell is making one of the most significant technology infrastructure investments in Canada's recent history, and we are proud to have been selected as lead construction partner for the Sherwood facility, working alongside other Saskatchewan partners. The strategic long-term partnership advances our Mission Critical platform and reinforces our position as the partner of choice for Canada's largest and most complex infrastructure projects, including large-scale AI data centres, where our integrated self-perform electrical, mechanical, civil and systems capabilities as a leading specialty contractor are increasingly differentiated."

— Teri McKibbon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bird Construction Inc.

"To serve as Architect of Record for a project of this scale and significance in Saskatchewan is a defining opportunity for our team. ATAL has spent more than 25 years designing buildings across the province, and we are proud to bring that local experience to a facility that will help shape Canada's AI future."

— Trevor Monroe, Principal Architect, Alton Tangedal Architect Ltd.

"GGDL is proud to work alongside Bell, Bird Construction and ATAL to build on the foundation of our agreement to deliver lasting value for our community and for Saskatchewan. Delivering on a project of this scale creates real and measurable opportunities for George Gordon First Nation Members through business participation, careers and training opportunities."

— Don Ross, Chief Executive Officer, George Gordon Developments Ltd.

Warrant terms

As part of the strategic partnership, Bird will issue Bell warrants to acquire up to 2,625,000 common shares of Bird (the "Warrants"), with 750,000 Warrants vesting on the delivery of the Sherwood facility and the remainder vesting in connection with the delivery of potential future AI data centre projects, as and when delivered by Bird pursuant to the strategic partnership, over a period of five years. The issuance of the Warrants is subject to TSX Approval. The Warrants will have a term of seven years and an exercise price of $52.00 (equal to the 5-day volume weighted average price of Bird's common shares preceding this announcement).

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company¹, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage.

To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

About Bird Construction Inc.

Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction and maintenance company operating from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Servicing all of Canada's major markets through a collaborative, safety-first approach, Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services, self-perform capabilities and innovative solutions to the industrial, buildings and infrastructure markets. For over 105 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

Founded in Moose Jaw in 1920, Bird has maintained a permanent presence in Saskatchewan with deep operational roots delivering complex projects across industrial, buildings and infrastructure markets. Indigenous engagement is a core component of Bird's operating approach, supporting measurable action in Indigenous employment, procurement and community engagement. Bird's Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations (PAIR), held since 2013 and achieving PAIR Silver certification in 2024, reflects an approach grounded in action and accountability.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to expectations regarding the strategic partnership between Bell AI Fabric and Bird Construction, including the scope, duration and expected benefits thereof, expectations regarding project delivery partners in Saskatchewan, Bell's AI infrastructure strategy, the anticipated deployment of AI data centre capacity in Canada, the expected timing and delivery of the Sherwood facility, workforce demographics, the expected receipt of TSX approval for the grant of the Warrants, the vesting and economic value of the Warrants and other statements that are not historical facts. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws and of the United States Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe each party's expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the parties do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For additional information on assumptions and risks underlying certain of the forward-looking statements made in this news release, please consult (i) Bell's 2025 Annual MD&A dated March 6, 2026, Bell's First Quarter MD&A dated May 6, 2026 and Bell's news release dated May 7, 2026 announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, filed with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities (available at sedarplus.ca) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at SEC.gov), all of which are also available at BCE.ca and (ii) Bird Construction's MD&A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, which is filed under Bird Construction's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Media inquiries:

Bell Canada

Matt Silver

[email protected]

Bird Construction Inc.

Rachel Pattimore, Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

Investor inquiries:

Bell Canada

Kris Somers

[email protected]

Bird Construction Inc.

Rachel Pattimore, Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)