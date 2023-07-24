Bell Partners Acquires Two Multifamily Communities for Two Separate Funds

News provided by

Bell Partners Inc.

24 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

First acquisition for new Value-Add Fund VIII and a separate acquisition for Core venture

GREENSBORO, N.C., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Partners (the "Company"), one of the nation's leading apartment investment and management companies, today announced it has acquired Lansbrook Village, a 774-unit apartment community located in Palm Harbor, Florida. In a separate transaction, the Company also announced it has acquired Presidio East, a 312-unit apartment building in Fort Worth, Texas. Lansbrook Village was acquired on behalf of Bell Value-Add Fund VIII investors and will be renamed Bell Lansbrook Village. Presidio East was acquired on behalf of Bell Core Fund I investors and will be renamed Bell Presidio.

"By leveraging our local market knowledge and differentiated deal flow, we have acquired two properties in quality locations that, with careful underwriting and a disciplined approach to risk management, can each provide attractive returns to our investors," said Nickolay Bochilo, EVP of Investments at Bell Partners. "Bell Lansbrook Village is our first acquisition for Value-Add Fund VIII and offers the ability to immediately create value through renovations and enhanced management practices. Bell Presidio is well-suited for our Core Fund I venture as it provides a stable performance history in a location with attractive growth prospects."

Completed in several phases between 1998 and 2004, Bell Lansbrook Village is a low-density community with direct entry, townhome style units in one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans. The 85-acre property boasts a range of high-quality amenities, including three pools, tennis courts, a fitness center and a pet park. The property's location offers convenient commuter access to downtown Tampa and downtown St. Petersburg. Ample retail and dining locations, beaches, an 18-hole championship golf course and walking trails are all within minutes of the property.

Completed in 2017, Bell Presidio is a low-density community with modern interior finishes and an attractive unit mix of larger floorplans providing desirable options to a wide range of prospective residents. Amenities include a two-story fitness center and large saltwater pool. The property is located in North Fort Worth near Alliance Town Center, top-ranked schools and major employment centers including the Alliance Texas global logistics hub.

About Bell Partners Inc.
Established in 1976, Bell Partners Inc. is a privately held apartment investment and management company focused on quality multifamily rental communities throughout the United States. The Company manages more than 85,000 apartment homes in markets across the U.S., including communities in the San Francisco Bay Area, Southern California, Washington, Texas, Colorado, the Southeast, Washington D.C. and Boston. The company broadened its footprint into the western U.S. in recent years and has added over 10,400 apartment homes to its management portfolio over the last 12 months. With over 2,000 associates and nine offices, Bell Partners offers an extensive full-service vertically integrated national platform of expertise in acquisitions and dispositions, construction, financing, property operations, accounting, risk management and related support functions. Led by a senior management team with an average of 20+ years of experience navigating marketing cycles, Bell Partners has invested throughout all phases of the real estate cycle and has completed over $18 billion of apartment transactions since 2002. With a focus on the customer, Bell pairs its corporate infrastructure with a deep local presence to drive performance. For more information, visit bellpartnersinc.com.

Contact:
Josette Thompson / John Perilli
Prosek Partners for Bell Partners Inc.
(212) 279-3115
[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Bell Partners Inc.

Also from this source

Bell Partners Inc. Closes $1.3 Billion Value-Add Fund

BELL PARTNERS RECOGNIZED AS A 2023 TOP EMPLOYER BY THE NATIONAL APARTMENT ASSOCIATION

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.