Bell Partners Forms $800m Core Multifamily Venture

GREENSBORO, N.C., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Partners, one of the nation's leading apartment investment and management companies, today announced that it has formed an $800 million core multifamily venture with long-standing institutional partners that, with leverage, intends to buy over $1.5 billion of assets. Initial capital commitments for the venture were made on March 26 and were anchored by partners from prior investment vehicles sponsored by Bell Partners.

The venture will acquire well-located, lower risk, high-quality multifamily properties in favorable submarkets across the U.S. that can generate consistent cash flow with strong appreciation over a long-term investment horizon.

"We pride ourselves on our relationships and deep commitment to outperforming for our investors," said Lili Dunn, President of Bell Partners. "This venture is a part of Bell Partners' strategic plan to further our product offering for our institutional partners and deepen our presence within our target markets with complementary vehicles."

Bell Partners has been recognized for its extensive experience and strong track record in the apartment sector. As of December 2020, the Company oversees an investment management portfolio totaling approximately $5.1 billion in gross asset value. Preqin's Global Real Estate Report has rated Bell Partners as one of the most consistently top-performing real estate private equity firms globally every year since 2014.

About Bell Partners Inc.

Established in 1976, Bell Partners Inc. ("Bell Partners" or the "Company") is a privately held, vertically integrated apartment investment and management company focused on high-quality multifamily communities throughout the United States. With approximately 65,000 units under management, Bell Partners is one of the largest apartment operators and renovators in the United States. The Company has over 1,600 associates and nine offices (including its headquarters in Greensboro, N.C.) and offers an extensive and full-service platform containing expertise in acquisitions and dispositions, construction, financing, property operations, accounting, risk management and all other related support functions. Bell Partners is led by a senior management team with an average of over 20 years of experience that has invested throughout all phases of the real estate cycle and has helped the Company complete over $16 billion of apartment transactions since 2002, including over $1.2 billion in 2020 transactions. For more information, visit our website at www.bellpartnersinc.com .

Contacts:

John Perilli / Allie Rudden

Prosek Partners for Bell Partners Inc.

(212) 279-3115

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Bell Partners Inc.