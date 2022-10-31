Bell Partners Launches Minnow Technologies' Smart Food Delivery Amenity for its Apartment Communities Across the U.S.

Cloud-connected smart food locker seeks to elevate the resident experience

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Partners Inc., one of the nation's leading apartment investment and management companies, and Minnow Technologies, Inc., a connected-devices startup, today announced their agreement to deploy Minnow's smart food delivery management amenity in select apartment communities across Bell Partners' portfolio. The installation of the food delivery amenity follows the rapid growth of food deliveries, which have increased 525% since 2018. Bell Partners' deployment of a food delivery management solution is the largest of its kind in the multifamily industry.

Developed by Minnow Technologies, the food delivery management amenity (called a "Pickup Pod") is a cloud-connected smart food locker designed for on-demand meal deliveries from companies such as DoorDash and Uber Eats. It tracks and monitors every delivery and pickup, allowing property staff to focus on serving residents instead of managing food deliveries.

"Minnow's tech-forward Pickup Pod is a great addition to our innovation initiatives as we focus on offering modern and convenient amenities at our communities," said Cindy Clare, Chief Operating Officer of Bell Partners. "With this new amenity, we will provide our residents with an elevated food delivery experience while enhancing the operational efficiency of our properties."

Bell Partners is installing Pickup Pods in select apartment communities across the U.S., starting with properties in Washington, Northern and Southern California, Massachusetts, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida.

"As the adoption of food delivery accelerates, it will become more important than ever for properties to adopt a food delivery management solution," said Steven Sperry, CEO of Minnow. "We're excited to work with an innovation pioneer like Bell Partners to bring the benefits of our technology to their communities."

About Minnow Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2017 and based in Seattle, WA, Minnow's food delivery management solution (called a "Pickup Pod") is a smart food locker that helps commercial property owners and operators manage food deliveries while making food delivery safer and more convenient for everyone. Perfect for office buildings, multifamily properties, universities, hospitals, and other places where food is delivered, the Pickup Pod has a modern design and can be installed in under 30 minutes. To learn more, visit https://www.minnowpod.com/ , or on social media at linkedin.com/company/minnow , facebook.com/minnowpod , Instagram.com/minnowpod , and twitter.com/minnowpod .

About Bell Partners Inc.

Established in 1976, Bell Partners Inc. ("Bell Partners" or the "Company") is a privately held, vertically integrated apartment investment and management company focused on high-quality multifamily rental communities throughout the United States. With approximately 70,000 units under management, Bell Partners is one of the largest apartment operators and renovators in the United States. Headquartered in Greensboro, N.C., the Company has over 2,000 associates and 11 regional offices and offers an extensive and full-service platform containing expertise in acquisitions and dispositions, construction, financing, property operations, accounting, risk management, and all other related support functions. Bell Partners is led by a senior management team with an average of 25 years of industry experience that has invested throughout all phases of the real estate cycle and has helped the Company complete over $22 billion of apartment transactions since 2002. For more information, visit www.bellpartnersinc.com.

