Bell Partners Strengthens Investment and Construction Teams with Senior Hires

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Partners Inc., one of the nation's leading apartment investment and management companies, today announced that it has hired John Blaylock as Senior Vice President, Investments, and Tayloe Call as Senior Vice President, Construction Services. These two industry leaders join a team of seasoned veterans that are focused on investing capital and managing communities across the U.S. Mr. Blaylock and Mr. Call are based in the company's Dallas office.

"Our continued success as a firm is predicated on our ability to attract and retain the top talent in the industry," said Lili Dunn, President of Bell Partners. "John and Tayloe are both highly respected and experienced. They will help us continue to advance our national platform and deliver superior returns to our investors and clients. We are thrilled to have them join the Bell team."

Mr. Blaylock will oversee acquisitions, dispositions and related financing activities in a subset of Bell Partners' target markets, including Dallas, Austin, Denver, Washington, D.C. and Boston. Over the last 20 years, Mr. Blaylock has been responsible for transaction activity valued at $6 billion throughout the U.S. Prior to joining Bell Partners, Mr. Blaylock was a Principal with the Easton Group, a private real estate operator with investments in Texas. Before Easton, he was a Senior Acquisition Officer with Invesco Real Estate for 18 years where he was responsible for investment activity throughout the eastern and central U.S. regions. He holds an MBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Dallas and a BA in Economics from the University of Texas at Austin.

Mr. Call will be responsible for guiding the Company's Construction Services Group. He has approximately 25 years of experience in the real estate construction industry, including serving as a Senior Vice President at Bozzuto in Washington, D.C. Mr. Call has also held leadership positions at KWA Construction and LECESSE Construction Services. He holds an MBA from Wake Forest University, a Class A General Contractor License, and is LEED Accredited.

Established in 1976, Bell Partners Inc. ("Bell Partners" or the "Company") is a privately held, vertically integrated apartment investment and management company focused on high-quality multifamily communities throughout the United States. With approximately 50,000 units under management, Bell Partners is one of the largest apartment operators and renovators in the United States. The Company has nearly 1,300 associates and eight offices (including its headquarters in Greensboro, N.C.) and offers an extensive and full-service platform containing expertise in acquisitions and dispositions, construction, financing, property operations, accounting, risk management and all other related support functions. Bell Partners is led by a senior management team with an average of over 20 years of experience that has invested throughout all phases of the real estate cycle and has helped the Company complete over $15 billion of apartment transactions since 2002, including nearly $2 billion in 2018 transactions. For more information, visit our website at www.bellpartnersinc.com.



