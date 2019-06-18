Bell Techlogix and Calgon Carbon extend their Managed Services Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Techlogix, an Indianapolis based IT managed services and solutions company, today announced the extension of a managed services partnership with Calgon Carbon a wholly owned subsidiary of Kuraray Co., Ltd. Calgon Carbon is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of activated carbon products. The new agreement enhances an already very successful IT managed services relationship covering end-to-end infrastructure services for an additional 36 months.

Calgon Carbon required an approach that would provide high-quality services, maintain a robust and secure infrastructure, and meet all federal ITAR requirements. Calgon expected a results driven delivery model and a well designed strategy for continual service improvement throughout the duration of the agreement.

"The Bell Techlogix team has been extremely engaged with the Calgon Carbon team at all levels throughout this engagement. We are happy to have found a partner that not only meets our complex IT and security needs but also aligns with our cultural values of constant innovation, service excellence, integrity, and effective collaboration," said Tim Drook, Calgon Carbon's Global Head of Information Technology.

Bell Techlogix provides Calgon Carbon IT Managed Services for Data Center Infrastructure, IT Service Management, and Workplace Services where Bell Techlogix is recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant as best in class.

Managed Workplace Services for Calgon Carbon includes; Service Desk, Deskside Support, Workstation Engineering, Knowledge Management, Messaging and Collaboration, Security and IT Asset Management. The Bell Techlogix Digital Command Center provides secure operations with Remote Monitoring and Management for all data center functions.

Recently Bell Techlogix implemented ServiceNow to provide a full ITIL service management capability across Calgon Carbon providing the foundation for service excellence, automation, and analytics that assure the measurements are in place for continuous service improvement across the enterprise.

"We are delighted to announce a new chapter in our relationship with Calgon Carbon," said Ron Frankenfield, CEO, Bell Techlogix. "We look forward to delivering an exceptional end-to-end experience for the Calgon Carbon team so they can continue to focus on best-in-class products and services for their clients."

About Calgon Carbon Corporation

Calgon Carbon, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kuraray Co., Ltd. (TYO: 3405) (Kuraray), is a global leader in the manufacture and/or distribution of innovative coal-, wood- and coconut-based activated carbon products – in granular, powdered, pelletized and cloth form – to meet the most challenging purification demands of customers throughout the world.

Complemented by world-class activated carbon and ultraviolet (UV) light purification and disinfection equipment systems and service capabilities, as well as diatomaceous earth and perlites, Calgon Carbon provides purification solutions for more than 700 distinct applications, including drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a variety of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Calgon Carbon employs approximately 1,300 people and operates 20 manufacturing, reactivation, innovation and equipment fabrication facilities in the U.S., Asia, and in Europe, where Calgon Carbon is known as Chemviron. Calgon Carbon was acquired by Kuraray in March of 2018. With complementary products and services, the combined organization will continue to focus on providing the highest quality and most innovative activated carbon and filtration media products, equipment, and services to meet customer needs anywhere in the world. For more information, visit calgoncarbon.com.

About Bell Techlogix

Bell Techlogix, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate and support the next wave of operational transformation Bell Techlogix provides a true client partnership and an enhanced digital experience. Bell Techlogix provides a flexible approach that is globally capable but locally oriented that will systematically allow you to achieve growth, cost-savings and acceleration of your business.

For more information on Bell Techlogix, please visit us on the web at www.belltechlogix.com, follow us on Twitter @BellTechlogixHQ, like us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

