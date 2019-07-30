Bell Techlogix announces a partnership with the City of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Techlogix, an Indianapolis-based IT managed services and solutions firm has been selected by the Marion County Information Technology Board as the City of Indianapolis and Marion County's long-term strategic partner to provide comprehensive managed IT services. Bell Techlogix has been awarded a 5-year, $30.5M contract to provide Managed Workplace Services and Infrastructure Services for the City-County.

Under this agreement, Bell Techlogix will provide the City-County IT Infrastructure services including, Service Desk, Deskside Support, Depot Services, Walk-Up Support, Data Network Services, Data Center Operations, Remote Infrastructure Monitoring, and IT Asset Management. The company will also implement and manage the City-County's ServiceNow ITSM platform to provide a full ITIL service management capability across the City-County providing the foundation for service excellence, automation, and analytics that assure the measurements are in place for continuous service improvement across the organization

"The City of Indianapolis and Marion County have outsourced IT managed services since 1995," said Ken Clark, Chief Information Officer and Director of the Information Services Agency. "This is the first time in 24 years we've awarded the IT infrastructure services contract to an Indianapolis-based organization. Our city has earned a fantastic reputation for attracting top tech businesses; it only makes sense we're partnering with one of these great organizations for our own critical operations. The Information Technology Board, the Information Services Agency, and all involved City-County staff are excited for this new partnership with Bell Techlogix and are eager to see the progress they bring our enterprise."

Bell Techlogix has partnered with several other Indianapolis-based IT firms including, netlogx, Professional Management Enterprises, Diverse Tech Services, Onebridge, Esource Resources, Vespa Group, and Seven Point Technology Integrators to provide the City-County with an ALL local IT services team.

"Bell Techlogix is proud to be awarded this contract, right here in our hometown," said Ron Frankenfield, CEO of Bell Techlogix. "We are fortunate to be part of the growing tech community in Indianapolis and are extremely pleased to be providing these services to the City-County with an all Indianapolis-based team. This was a very diligent and exhaustive procurement process driven by the Marion County Information Technology Board and the Information Services Agency. I am very proud of our leadership team, our partners, and every employee of our company who contributed to this great outcome. This major win strongly positions Bell Techlogix as a viable alternative for other counties, cities and states throughout the country."

The Information Services Agency (ISA) is the IT-provider and solutions advisor for all Indianapolis and Marion County departments and agencies. With 30 full-time employees, much of the technical responsibilities are outsourced to managed service providers. The agency is under the direction of the Chief Information Officer, who reports to the nine-member Information Technology Board. More information about the board can be found here.

Bell Techlogix headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate and support the next wave of operational transformation Bell Techlogix provides a true client partnership and an enhanced digital experience. Bell Techlogix provides a flexible approach that is globally capable but locally oriented that will systematically allow you to achieve growth, cost-savings and acceleration of your business.

