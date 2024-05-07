Bell Techlogix Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

INDIANAPOLIS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Techlogix is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Bell Techlogix. This year, 77% of employees said it's a great place To Work – 20 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

This certification is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Bell Techlogix. Post this "Our company culture is amazing and our Great Place To Work Certification proves it."

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Bell Techlogix stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Creating a sense of belonging for every member of the team is a cornerstone of Bell Techlogix core values. The company believes in the power of diversity to drive success and innovation, and is dedicated to creating a culture where each employee is encouraged to show up as their authentic self. In addition to offering competitive benefits, Bell Techlogix is recognized as a Good Wages Initiative Employer of Choice and has been a U.S. Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partner since 2019.

"I am incredibly proud that we have been recognized as a Great Place To Work for the second year in a row!" said Ami Graves, Chief Human Resources Officer. "This recognition is a testament to our ongoing dedication to fostering a supportive and engaging work environment for all our employees. We are honored to receive this prestigious award once again and remain committed to sustaining our positive workplace culture for years to come."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

