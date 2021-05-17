Bell Techlogix earns spot on CRN® Tech Elite 250 and MSP 500 lists for second consecutive year

INDIANAPOLIS, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Techlogix, an industry leader in managed services, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company to its annual Tech Elite 250 , Security 100 and MSP 500 lists for the second consecutive year.

The Tech Elite 250 list is comprised of solution providers in the U.S. and Canada who have the highest level and most certifications from Amazon, Cisco, Dell, HPE and VMware. This is the fifth year Bell Techlogix has been named to the Tech Elite 250. The Managed Security 100 spotlights MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise. CRN's MSP 500 recognizes the top technology providers and consultants whose forward-thinking approach to providing managed services is changing the landscape of the IT channel.

As a leading managed services provider, Bell Techlogix is constantly evolving its products and resources to deliver the most innovative solutions to customers. Bell Techlogix services continue to earn customer acclaim for its rapid response, visionary ideas and technology-driven focus.

"We are honored to be recognized once again by CRN to the Tech Elite 250 and MSP 500 lists," said Ron Frankenfield, Bell Techlogix CEO. "These recognitions highlight our commitment to exceed industry standards and drive transformation and an exceptional experience for our customers."

About Bell Techlogix:

Bell Techlogix, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate and support the next wave of operational transformation Bell Techlogix provides a true client partnership and an enhanced digital experience. Bell Techlogix provides a flexible approach that is globally capable but locally oriented that will systematically allow you to achieve growth, cost-savings and acceleration of your business.

