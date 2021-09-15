Bell Techlogix hires Kevin Miller Senior Vice President, Global Workplace Services

Bell Techlogix is focused on delivering automated, high-quality managed workplace services through its high-touch, client-centric approach. Bell Techlogix Workplace Services includes global service desk and deskside support offerings, workstation engineering, IT asset management, ServiceNow implementation/development/support, all supported through a world-class analytics/dashboarding capability.

"I'm thrilled to join the Bell Techlogix team at an exciting time in their business development," said Miller. "Bell Techlogix is a highly regarded leader in the managed IT space with a tremendous opportunity to support businesses of all types with the latest technology, services, and support programs. I look forward to strengthening our continuum of professional and managed services offerings to ensure we meet and exceed our clients' expectations."

"All of us at Bell Techlogix are pleased to have Kevin as part of our leadership team," said Ron Frankenfield, CEO for Bell Techlogix. "Kevin brings exceptional industry expertise and talent to our team at a time when we are focused on expanding our market reach with new services, automation, and advanced analytics. His history of success in evolving service strategies and execution fits perfectly with our business direction and goals."

Miller has held several executive leadership positions at prominent services and technology firms. Before joining Bell Techlogix, Kevin led Service Excellence, Analytics and Automation efforts for organizations such as Kaiser Permanente, Compu Com, Pomeroy, and Unisys. Most recently, Kevin served as the Lead Principal for Resolution Optimization, Client Enablement and Service Management for Kaiser Permanente, one of the largest managed care companies in the United States.

About Bell Techlogix:

Bell Techlogix, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate and support the next wave of operational transformation Bell Techlogix provides a true client partnership and an enhanced digital experience. Bell Techlogix provides a flexible approach that is globally capable but locally oriented that will systematically allow you to achieve growth, cost-savings and acceleration of your business.

For more information on Bell Techlogix, please visit us on the web at www.belltechlogix.com, follow us on Twitter, like us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

SOURCE Bell Techlogix

Related Links

http://www.belltechlogix.com

