Bell Techlogix is proud to sponsor Pippa Mann in Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Techlogix, congratulates Pippa Mann for qualifying for the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500. Bell Techlogix, a leading IT managed services and solutions company, is proud to be one of Mann's sponsors as she competes in one of the world's most popular annual sporting events. This is the second consecutive year Bell Techlogix has sponsored the IndyCar driver.

"As an Indianapolis-based company, the Indy 500 is more than a sporting event, it's a tradition," said Ron Frankenfield, CEO of Bell Techlogix. "It's a privilege to partner with this year's only female driver. Pippa calls Indy home and we are excited to show support to someone who is local and embodies similar traits as Bell Techlogix – Excellence, high performance, passion and commitment."

Mann's partnership with Bell Techlogix is the perfect fit. Her performance on the track is optimized by the strength of data analytics, an area in which Bell Techlogix leads the way through its award-winning managed IT services which is optimized with data analytics focused on improving quality and driving digital transformation.

"I'm thrilled to have Bell Techlogix as a partner on our racecar for the second consecutive year," Mann said, "I look forward to giving them a strong performance in the 103rd running of the Indy 500."

About Bell Techlogix:

Bell Techlogix, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate and support the next wave of operational transformation Bell Techlogix provides a true client partnership and an enhanced digital experience. Bell Techlogix provides a flexible approach that is globally capable but locally oriented that will systematically allow you to achieve growth, cost-savings and acceleration of your business.

