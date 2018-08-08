Bell Techlogix launches advanced Managed Security Services

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Techlogix, a leading IT Managed Services and solutions company, today announced the first in a series of advanced Managed Security Services. These leading-edge services will address the increasing need for robust cyber security programs to protect companies' IT environments and critical business information. These offerings are part of a series of services designed to provide our clients with state-of-the-art technology tools, processes, and advanced data analytics to secure the modern enterprise.

These advanced Cyber Security Services allow clients the flexibility to secure operations utilizing a hybrid delivery model to extend or complement their existing security technology investments and are integrated with existing Bell Techlogix IT Service offerings. This initial release will focus on two critical components of a secure enterprise; Managed Detection and Response, and Vulnerability Management. These two components will proactively monitor and remove threats providing additional layers of security inside the network.

"The evolution of the digital workplace is changing the way businesses are run but there can be no digital workplace without information security," says Marc Othersen, CISO for Bell Techlogix. "Cyber criminals and other adversaries will continue to take advantage of organizations that fail to adequately secure their digital assets. Cyber threats will evolve as technology evolves, which is why we are seeing an increased need for professional Managed Security Service providers to deliver more effective and efficient cyber security operations and threat management."

Our solution provides increased visibility into the security eco-system through monthly trending reports including malware infections, most common delivery methods, detection and response times, and security vulnerability remediation rates. Our advanced analytics allow for visibility into the security effectiveness, and the security operations efficiency of your enterprise. Bell Techlogix Managed Security Service provides cyber protection to clients that they demand and need in today's ever-changing environments.

